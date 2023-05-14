Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nollywood Actor Murphy Afolabi Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Popular Nollywood and Yoruba Actor Murphy Afolabi Passes Away at 49

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of popular Nollywood and Yoruba actor Murphy Afolabi. The actor, who was well-known for his outstanding performances in movies, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the age of 49.

The life and career of Murphy Afolabi

Murphy Afolabi was born on May 15, 1972, in Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria. He attended the University of Lagos, where he obtained a degree in Business Administration. However, his passion for acting led him to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Afolabi began his acting career in the early 2000s and quickly rose to fame for his exceptional talent and versatility. He featured in several Nollywood and Yoruba movies and was widely regarded as one of the best actors in the industry.

Some of his popular movies include “Oko Oloko,” “Iya Oko,” “Apaadi,” “Eru Eleru,” “Omo Alhaja,” “Omo Alhaja 2,” “Omo Alhaja 3,” “Barrister Seilat,” “Barrister Seilat 2,” “Barrister Seilat 3,” “Aseoluwa,” “Iya Aje,” “Oro Omo,” and many others.

Murphy Afolabi’s contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry

Murphy Afolabi was a talented actor who made significant contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry. His outstanding performances in movies earned him several awards and nominations, including the Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2010 Best of Nollywood Awards and the Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2015 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Aside from acting, Afolabi was also a movie producer and director. He produced and directed several movies, including “Eru Eleru,” “Iya Oko,” “Omo Alhaja,” “Omo Alhaja 2,” “Omo Alhaja 3,” “Aseoluwa,” and many others.

He was also a philanthropist who gave back to society through various charitable initiatives. He was known for his kindness and generosity towards those in need, and his death has left a void in the hearts of many.

The cause of Murphy Afolabi’s death

As of the time of writing this article, the cause of Murphy Afolabi’s death has not been disclosed. However, reports indicate that he had been ill for some time before his death.

Tributes pour in for Murphy Afolabi

The news of Murphy Afolabi’s death has shocked and saddened many, and tributes have been pouring in from his colleagues, fans, and well-wishers.

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, took to her Instagram page to express her shock and sadness over Afolabi’s death. She wrote, “I can’t believe it, I can’t believe it, Murphy Afolabi, my heart is broken, I can’t believe it. Rest in peace, Murphy.”

Actor Femi Adebayo also expressed his condolences, saying, “Rest in peace, Murphy Afolabi, you will be missed.”

Other actors and actresses who have paid tribute to Murphy Afolabi include Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola, and many others.

In conclusion

The Nigerian entertainment industry has lost a talented actor and a great personality in Murphy Afolabi. His contributions to the industry will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to live on through his movies and charitable initiatives. We pray that God grants him eternal rest and comfort his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Source Link :Murphy Afolabi; Another Nollwood Actor Has Passed Away/