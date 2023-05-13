Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nollywood Actor Saint Obi Dies After Short Illness

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Nigerian Actor Saint Obi Passes Away After Battling Illness

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning as veteran actor Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, passed away on Monday, May 7, 2023. The actor’s death was announced after he had spent several months battling an undisclosed illness and frequently visiting the hospital for treatment.

The Life and Career of Saint Obi

Saint Obi was a prominent figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry, having made a name for himself as an actor, producer, director, and musician. He was known for his versatility and exceptional acting skills, which earned him several awards and recognition in the industry.

Obinna Nwafor was born on November 16, 1965, in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. He attended the Federal Government College, Lagos, and later studied Theatre Arts at the University of Jos. He began his acting career in the late 1980s and soon became a popular face on Nigerian television screens.

Saint Obi’s breakthrough came in 1991 when he starred in the popular movie “Festival of Fire,” which was a critical and commercial success. He went on to feature in several other blockbuster movies, including “Sakobi,” “Goodbye Tomorrow,” “State of Emergency,” “Executive Crime,” and “Take Me to Maama.”

In addition to his acting career, Saint Obi was also a successful producer and director. He produced and directed several movies, including “Last Party,” “Four Sisters,” “Agony of a Sister,” and “Family Contract.” He also ventured into music and released an album titled “Do Good.”

Saint Obi’s Battle with Illness

The news of Saint Obi’s death came as a shock to many, especially his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. The actor had been battling an undisclosed illness for several months and had been receiving treatment at different hospitals.

Reports suggest that Saint Obi had recently relocated to his sister’s home in Jos, where he continued to receive medical attention. He was frequently spotted being transported to the hospital, indicating that his condition was serious.

According to a source who spoke to blogger Moji Delano, the actor passed away on Sunday, May 6, 2023, and his body was taken to the morgue at JUTH the following day. The source also revealed that Saint Obi had visited his sister’s residence in Jos before his death.

The Nigerian entertainment industry has lost a talented and dedicated actor and producer in Saint Obi. His contributions to the industry will always be remembered, and his legacy will live on through his numerous movies and music.

Tributes Pour In for Saint Obi

Following the news of Saint Obi’s death, tributes have been pouring in from fans, colleagues, and friends in the entertainment industry. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay their respects to the late actor.

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji tweeted, “Rest in Peace Saint Obi. Your talent and impact on the industry will never be forgotten. You will be missed.” Actor Richard Mofe Damijo also tweeted, “Sad news. Rest in Peace Saint Obi. You were a true legend and a pioneer in the industry.”

Other celebrities, including Rita Dominic, Kanayo O Kanayo, Olu Jacobs, and Joke Silva, have also expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Saint Obi.

The Legacy of Saint Obi

Saint Obi will always be remembered as a trailblazer in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He paved the way for many actors and producers who followed in his footsteps and inspired a generation of artists.

His impact on the industry cannot be overstated, and his movies and music will continue to be enjoyed by fans for years to come. Saint Obi may be gone, but his legacy will live on forever.

Conclusion

The death of Saint Obi is a great loss to the Nigerian entertainment industry and the country as a whole. He was a talented and dedicated actor, producer, director, and musician who made significant contributions to the industry.

Although he may no longer be with us, his legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations of artists. Rest in Peace Saint Obi, and thank you for the memories.

