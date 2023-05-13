Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nollywood Actor Saint Obi Passes Away at 57

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Beloved Nollywood Actor Saint Obi Passes Away at the Age of 57

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning as news of the death of veteran Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, broke on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The talented actor reportedly passed away at the age of 57 in Jos, Plateau State, where he had recently relocated to his sister’s home.

A Life and Career Cut Short

Saint Obi was a household name in Nigeria’s film industry, having starred in over 60 movies during his illustrious career. He rose to fame in the early 90s with his captivating performances in movies such as Candle Light, Sakobi, Goodbye Tomorrow, and Last Party, among others.

Over the years, he had become a respected figure in the industry, not just for his acting skills but also for his behind-the-scenes work as a producer and director. He was one of the pioneers of Nollywood and played a significant role in shaping the industry to what it is today.

However, with his sudden death, the Nigerian entertainment industry has lost a true icon who had so much more to offer. Saint Obi’s passing has left a significant void that will be hard to fill.

A Mysterious Death and Dispute Among Siblings

The news of Saint Obi’s death came as a shock to many, especially as the real cause of his demise has not been made known at the time of this report. However, sources suggest that disagreement between his siblings is the reason why his death took almost a week to be made public.

It is unclear what the disagreement is about, but it is unfortunate that it has caused a delay in giving the actor a proper send-off. Nevertheless, we hope that the family will resolve their issues soon and give Saint Obi the respect and honor he deserves.

A Fond Farewell to a Legend

Saint Obi’s passing has elicited an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans, friends, and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay their respects to the legendary actor.

One thing that is clear from the numerous tributes pouring in is that Saint Obi was not just a great actor but also a kind and generous soul who touched the lives of many. He was loved and respected by all who knew him, and his memory will forever be cherished.

The Nigerian entertainment industry has lost one of its brightest stars, but his legacy will live on. Saint Obi’s contributions to Nollywood will always be remembered, and his movies will continue to entertain and inspire generations to come.

Final Resting Place

According to reports, Saint Obi’s remains have been deposited at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, morgue. It is unclear when his funeral will take place, but we hope that his family will give him a befitting send-off.

Conclusion

The death of Saint Obi has left a significant void in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He was a true icon who had so much more to offer, and his passing is a great loss to all who knew him. We pray that his family finds peace and comfort during this difficult time and that his soul rests in perfect peace.

News Source : Sunny Green Itodo

Source Link :BREAKING: Veteran Nolywood actor, Saint Obi dies at 57/