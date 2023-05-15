Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nollywood Star Murphy Afolabi Dies at 49, Fans Mourn

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nollywood fans were left devastated as news recently broke that popular Nigerian movie star, Murphy Afolabi, had passed away at the age of 49. Afolabi, an actor and director, died on May 14, 2023, in his home in Lagos after falling in his bathroom. The cause of his death is believed to be related to the injuries he sustained during the fall.

Afolabi was a prolific figure in the Nigerian film industry, having appeared in more than 60 films throughout his career. Some of his notable works include Jimi Bendel, Wasila Coded, and The Ghost and the Tout. Following the news of his death, tributes from others in Nollywood have begun to pour in for him and the legacy he left behind.

In a tribute to Afolabi, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State wrote, “Mr. Afolabi was a passionate and ingenious Nollywood actor who stood firm in promoting the culture and tradition of the Yoruba through his God-given talent. We can only be proud that he lived a life of grace and glory by successfully putting Osun in the frontline within the Nollywood film industry.”

Afolabi’s passing is the latest in a string of recent deaths that have occurred in the Nigerian film industry. Adedigba Mukaila (Alafin Oro) and Obinna Nwafor (Saint Obi), two other Nigerian actors, also died recently, along with a sound technician known as Techno Sound. Though the deaths do not appear to be related, they have left Nollywood in a state of grief.

Fans of Nollywood were left wondering what had happened to Afolabi, given his relatively young age. However, it appears that his death was related to the injuries he sustained after his fall. There has been no indication that foul play was involved in his death.

Afolabi’s legacy in Nollywood will continue to live on for generations. He was such a significant figure in the Nigerian film industry that even political figures felt the need to weigh in on his death. Afolabi’s passing is a reminder of the profound impact that actors and directors can have on their audiences and the importance of cherishing their contributions to the film industry.

