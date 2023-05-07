Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nomsa Taulo’s cause of death: UNDP analyst’s demise

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former MBC Reporter Nomsa Mkandawire Taulo Dies Suddenly

The journalism world is mourning the loss of Nomsa Mkandawire Taulo, a former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) reporter who passed away suddenly. Taulo, who was working as a Communication and Innovations Analyst for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in South Sudan, died on May 6, 2023, after a short illness.

The news of Taulo’s death was announced by the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi on social media, with the Chairperson of MISA Malawi, Golden Matonga, paying tribute to her. Taulo was described as a dedicated and ambitious communications professional who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the vulnerable, especially rural women.

Taulo’s sudden death has shocked her family, friends, and colleagues in the media fraternity, with many expressing their condolences and tributes on social media. The cause of her death was reported to be a short illness, which she succumbed to shortly after arriving in Malawi.

Who Was Nomsa Mkandawire Taulo?

Taulo was a journalist and communications expert who worked as a reporter, editor, and producer for MBC from 2004 to 2012. She then joined Save the Children International as a Campaigns and Communications Specialist before working as a communications officer for the Spotlight Initiative at the United Nations in Malawi. In 2022, she joined UNDP South Sudan.

Taulo was known for her kindness and hardworking nature, and her sudden departure has left a void in the media industry in Malawi and beyond. Her friends and coworkers remember her as a supportive and undaunted individual who remained positive even in the face of political toxicity in the workplace.

Funeral Service

Taulo’s funeral was held at the Goodwill Funeral Parlour in Area 4, Lilongwe, with prayers conducted at 12:45 before departure for Blantyre. An autopsy was conducted at the College of Medicine Mortuary in Blantyre, after which details of the burial were announced.

Tributes to Nomsa Mkandawire Taulo

Tributes have been pouring in for Taulo, with many expressing their shock and sadness at her sudden passing. Nyamalikiti Nthiwatiwa described her as a good person through and through, a friend who supported her friends’ ventures, and a number one customer when she sold fish.

Lucy Mwarabo expressed her condolences to Taulo’s family, and Pascal Simba acknowledged her contribution to the media industry in Malawi, saying she had done her mother country proud. Nkandawi Precious simply said that Taulo would always be missed.

Final Thoughts

The journalism industry has lost a dedicated and ambitious professional in Nomsa Mkandawire Taulo. Her sudden death has left many in shock, and her memory will be cherished by all who knew her. May she rest in eternal peace.

