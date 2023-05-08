Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nomsa Taulo’s Demise: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Sudden and Shocking Death of Nomsa Mkandawire Taulo

Nomsa Taulo, a former reporter for the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, passed away on May 6, 2023, following a brief illness. Her sudden death has deeply saddened and shocked the media community, including MISA Malawi and her colleagues at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in South Sudan, where she worked as a communication and innovation analyst.

Who is Nomsa Mkandawire Taulo?

Nomsa Mkandawire Taulo was a skilled communicator and journalist who dedicated her career to improving the lives of the weak, particularly rural women. She served as a reporter, editor, and producer for the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation from 2004 to 2012 before joining Save the Children International as a Campaigns and Communications Specialist. Later, she worked for the Spotlight Initiative at the UN in Malawi as a communications officer before joining UNDP South Sudan in 2022. Her friends and colleagues described her as a kind and hardworking individual who was committed to her work.

What is Nomsa Mkandawire Taulo’s Cause of Death?

Nomsa Taulo’s cause of death was a brief illness that took her life within a day after arriving in Malawi from Juba. She passed away on May 6, 2023, at a hospital in Lilongwe, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and hard work. The news of her passing shocked many people in the public and the media, and tributes poured in on social media following the announcement of her death.

Remembering Nomsa Mkandawire Taulo

Nomsa Mkandawire Taulo will be remembered as a committed and ambitious communication who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the weak, mainly rural women. Her work as a journalist and communications specialist had a significant impact on the communities she served, and her sudden passing has left a void that will be hard to fill. The media community, including MISA Malawi, extends its deepest sympathies to the families of Mkandawire and Taulo, as well as to her UNDP colleagues.

Prayers will be held for Nomsa before leaving for Blantyre, where her funeral will begin at the Goodwill Funeral Parlour in Area 4 and continue to the College of Medicine Mortuary in Blantyre, where an autopsy will be performed. More information about the Blantyre funeral arrangements will be released later, as the media community comes together to honor the life and work of Nomsa Mkandawire Taulo.

In conclusion, Nomsa Mkandawire Taulo’s sudden and shocking death is a loss to the media community and the communities she served. Her legacy of dedication and hard work will continue to inspire many, and she will always be remembered as a committed and ambitious communication who made a difference in the world. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

