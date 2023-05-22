Dead – Death – Obituary News : Norfolk student Olivia Moore killed in NYC accident.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes as Two International Students Die in Car Accident

Olivia Moore, a 21-year-old international student from Old Catton, was killed in a car accident on April 29th, 2021. Moore was driving a sport utility vehicle with three other passengers, all international students attending Temple University in Philadelphia, when the accident occurred in Ontario County, New York. The vehicle veered off the Interstate 90 highway and struck a guardrail at 2am. Francesca Ward, another 21-year-old student from the UK, also died at the scene.

The Victims

Moore and Ward were both studying at Temple University in Philadelphia, along with their two surviving passengers. The two other passengers, a 21-year-old woman from Spain and a 22-year-old woman from Japan, were not injured in the accident. The group was on their way to Toronto when the accident occurred.

The Accident

The circumstances of the accident are currently under investigation, and the Norfolk Coroner’s Court has requested reports from US state troopers. The accident occurred between the New York Thruway exits for the towns of Geneva and Manchester.

The Aftermath

The tragic deaths of Olivia Moore and Francesca Ward have left their friends and families devastated. Both women were described as intelligent, ambitious, and kind-hearted. A memorial service was held for Olivia Moore in June, attended by her family and friends from around the world.

The Importance of Road Safety

This accident is a tragic reminder of the importance of road safety, especially when driving long distances or during late hours. It is essential to take breaks, get enough rest, and avoid distractions while driving. International students face additional challenges when driving in a foreign country, including different traffic laws, road signs, and driving customs. It is important to familiarize oneself with local regulations and take extra precautions when driving in an unfamiliar environment.

Conclusion

The deaths of Olivia Moore and Francesca Ward are a tragic loss for their families, friends, and the Temple University community. This accident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need to take extra precautions when driving in unfamiliar environments. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims during this difficult time.

Car accident in New York Fatal crash in Manhattan Tragic death of a Norfolk student Young driver causes deadly collision Grieving family mourns loss of Olivia Moore

News Source : Simon Parkin

Source Link :Norfolk student Olivia Moore dies in New York crash/