Dead – Death – Obituary News : Norma Hunt, Chiefs’ Matriarch, Remembered at 85

Breaking News: Norma Hunt, Respected Matriarch of Chiefs’ Family, Passes Away at 85

Norma Hunt, the beloved widow of Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and mother to current Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, has left this world at the age of 85. The Hunt family shared the heartbreaking news in an official statement released by the team on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of love, devotion, and unyielding support for the Chiefs and FC Dallas.

A Powerful Presence and Dedicated Sports Enthusiast

As the matriarch of the Hunt family, Norma Hunt played an influential role within the Chiefs and FC Dallas organizations. Known for her unwavering dedication, Norma holds the distinction of being the only woman to have attended every Super Bowl in league history. She was present at February’s historic game, where the Chiefs secured their third Super Bowl victory against the Eagles.

In their statement, the Hunt family lovingly described Norma as “kind, generous, and unfailingly positive.” Her infectious joy and zest for life touched the hearts of all who knew her. Norma had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel valued and at ease, leaving a lasting impression as a loyal friend, a consummate hostess, and a caring individual who always had an encouraging word to offer.

A Cherished Partner and Devoted Sports Enthusiast

Norma’s unwavering support extended beyond her family, as she shared a profound love for sports. She stood by her late husband Lamar’s side throughout their journey, from the merger of the AFL and the NFL to their involvement in Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, and the North American Soccer League. Together, they made a founding investment in the Chicago Bulls, demonstrating their passion and commitment to various sports ventures.

Condolences Pour In from the NFL Community

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed his deep condolences to the entire Hunt family and all who had the privilege of knowing Norma throughout her remarkable life. He described her as a significant presence in the NFL for over seven decades, praising her warmth, grace, and unwavering pride in her family and their sports teams. Goodell highlighted Norma’s passion for the Chiefs and the NFL, noting that she attended every Super Bowl ever played and referred to the players as “real-life superheroes.”

Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, who knew Norma for six decades, also shared a heartfelt statement. He acknowledged her compassion, love, and dedication to Lamar, their family, and the Chiefs. Tagliabue highlighted Norma’s remarkable achievement of being the only woman to have attended all 57 Super Bowl games, earning her the title of “The Matriarch of the Super Bowl.” He extended his deepest sympathies to Clark Hunt and the entire Hunt family.

A Legacy of Love and Dedication

Norma Hunt’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her. Her unwavering support, genuine warmth, and unparalleled passion for sports will forever be remembered by the Chiefs’ organization, the NFL community, and all who were fortunate enough to cross paths with her.

During this time of mourning, we join together to express our deepest condolences to the Hunt family. May they find solace and strength in the cherished memories of Norma’s remarkable life and the enduring legacy she leaves behind.

News Source : thecurrentpulse.com

Source Link :Norma Hunt, Matriarch of Chiefs’ Family, Passes Away at 85: A Beloved Presence Remembered/