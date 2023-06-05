Dead – Death – Obituary News : Norma Hunt, Co-Founder’s Widow, Dies at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Norma Hunt, wife of Kansas City Chiefs founder and former owner Lamar Hunt, passed away at the age of 85. The Hunt family released a statement expressing their deep sadness and honoring their mother and grandmother’s extraordinary life. Norma Hunt was known as “The First Lady of Football” and was a constant presence in the game for decades, even playing a critical role in naming the Super Bowl.

Norma Hunt’s infectious joy and zeal for life touched everyone she encountered. She was kind, generous, and unfailingly positive, making everyone feel valued and at ease. Her loyalty and rare ability to care for others made her a loyal friend and the consummate hostess. Norma Hunt was a devoted wife and mother who stood by her husband Lamar’s side every step of the way, from the merger of the AFL and the NFL to the formation of Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League, and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls.

Norma and Lamar Hunt were staples at the Super Bowl, even when the Chiefs weren’t playing in the final game of the season. They played a vital role in its namesake. Norma Hunt attended her 57th and final Super Bowl in February 2020, where she watched her beloved Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the third time. It was a fitting conclusion to her streak as the only woman to attend every Super Bowl.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recognized Norma Hunt’s warmth, grace, and partnership with Lamar, as well as her deep passion for the Chiefs and the NFL. She understood and enjoyed every aspect of the game and loved being around the team. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also expressed his condolences, saying that Mrs. Norma was the best and that he was glad to be part of the special organization she helped build.

Norma Hunt’s sense of family extended to the Chiefs’ organization, which she greatly adored. Her quiet yet deep faith sustained her throughout her life, and the Hunt family takes great comfort in knowing that she is home with the Lord. Norma Hunt will be greatly missed by her family, the extended Chiefs and FC Dallas families, and by everyone who knew her.

News Source : Scott Thompson

