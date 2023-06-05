Dead – Death – Obituary News : Norma Hunt, Spouse of Chiefs Founder, Passes at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Norma Hunt, Wife of Late Kansas City Chiefs Founder Lamar Hunt, Dies at Age 85

Norma Hunt, the wife of the late Lamar Hunt, the founder of the Kansas City Chiefs and the only woman who had attended every Super Bowl, passed away on Sunday at the age of 85. The cause of death was not disclosed.

A Life of Kindness and Generosity

Described as kind, generous, and unfailingly positive, Norma Hunt was a beloved figure in both the Hunt family and the wider NFL community. Her joy and zeal for life were infectious, and she had a rare ability to make everyone feel valued and at ease. She was a loyal friend, a consummate hostess, and a devoted caregiver who loved caring for others.

A Passion for Family and Sports

Norma Hunt was a fiercely passionate sports fan who shared her husband Lamar’s love for the game. Together, they were instrumental in the formation of several professional sports leagues, including Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, and the North American Soccer League. They were also founding investors in the Chicago Bulls.

Norma Hunt was a constant presence at her family’s sporting events, and she was by Lamar’s side throughout his career as a sports executive. Together, they witnessed some of the most iconic moments in sports history, from the merger of the AFL and NFL to the rise of the modern Super Bowl.

A Legacy of Love and Devotion

Norma Hunt’s passing is a loss not only for her family but for the entire NFL community. Her warmth and grace, her partnership with Lamar, and her pride in their family were an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy of love and devotion will live on.

Tributes from the NFL Community

Following the announcement of Norma Hunt’s passing, tributes poured in from across the NFL community. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes praised her as “the best” and expressed gratitude for her role in building the team. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell described her as a significant presence in the NFL for the last seven decades and praised her warmth and grace.

Norma Hunt’s life was a testament to the power of love, kindness, and generosity. She will be remembered not only as a devoted wife and mother but as a beloved figure in the world of sports and a shining example of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning.

News Source : Wisconsin Public Radio

Source Link :Norma Hunt, wife of the Kansas City Chiefs founder, dies at 85/