Dead – Death – Obituary News : Norma Hunt, Wife of Chiefs Founder Passes at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Norma Hunt, “First Lady of Football,” Passes Away at 85

The football world is mourning the loss of Norma Hunt, the wife of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and a beloved figure in the sport.

A Life Remembered

Norma Hunt, known as the “First Lady of Football,” passed away at the age of 85. Her family released a statement expressing their profound sadness:

“Our family is deeply saddened by the passing of our mother, Norma. She was a wonderful mother and an extraordinary woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.”

The statement went on to describe Norma Hunt as kind, generous, and unfailingly positive. She was a loyal friend, a consummate hostess, and had a rare ability to make everyone she encountered feel valued and at ease. Her joy and zeal for life were infectious, and she loved caring for others.

A Pivotal Role in Football History

Norma Hunt is perhaps best known for her pivotal role in naming the Super Bowl. As the league was planning its first championship game in what was to become the “Super Bowl,” Hunt purchased a toy for her children called the Super Ball. Lamar Hunt ended up being inspired by the name and wrote to then-Commissioner Pete Rozelle that he had “kiddingly” begun calling the big game the “Super Bowl.”

A Passion for Football

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement marking the passing of the Hunt family matriarch:

“Norma was one of the most passionate fans of the Chiefs and the NFL, and understood and enjoyed every aspect of the game. She loved being around the team and referred to the players as ‘real-life superheroes.'”

The Hunt family wrote of Norma Hunt’s commitment to her family, husband, and the sports teams they owned. She was steadfastly devoted to her family and fiercely passionate about her family’s sports teams. She was by Lamar’s side every step of the way, from the merger of the AFL and the NFL to the formation of Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League, and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls. She was the only person they knew who rivaled his love of sports.

Norma Hunt attended 57 Super Bowls, making her the only woman to attend every Super Bowl in history. She attended her final Super Bowl this February, watching her beloved Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the third time.

A Legacy of Love

The football world is remembering Norma Hunt as a woman of grace, warmth, and kindness. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the sports teams she helped to build. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes paid tribute to Norma Hunt on Twitter:

“Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this special organization she helped build. She will be missed! Prayers to the entire Hunt family.”

Norma Hunt leaves behind a legacy of love, devotion, and passion for the game of football. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Rest in peace, Norma Hunt.

Lamar Hunt Kansas City Chiefs Football Legacy Philanthropy Hunt Family

News Source : Breitbart

Source Link :Norma Hunt, Wife of Chiefs Founder Lamar Hunt, Dead at 85/