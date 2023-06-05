Dead – Death – Obituary News : Norma Hunt, wife of late K.C. Chiefs owner, dies at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Norma Hunt, Only Woman to Attend Every Super Bowl, Passes Away at 85

Norma Hunt, the second wife of the late Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and the only woman to attend every Super Bowl, has died at the age of 85. The Hunt family, which still owns the franchise, announced her passing in a statement released by the team on Sunday night.

A Pioneer for Women in Sports

Norma Hunt was a trailblazer for women in sports. She was among the few to have attended every Super Bowl since the first championship game in 1967, a feat that earned her the nickname “The First Lady of Football.” Her love for the game was evident in her unwavering support for the Chiefs, the team her late husband founded in 1960.

Despite being a woman in a male-dominated industry, Norma Hunt never shied away from her passion for football. She was a frequent presence in the Chiefs’ locker room and was known to share her opinions with players and coaches alike. Her unwavering commitment to the team made her a beloved figure among fans and players alike.

A Life of Service

Norma Hunt’s dedication to the Chiefs extended far beyond the football field. She was a tireless advocate for charitable causes and was involved in numerous philanthropic endeavors throughout her life. Her work with the Chiefs’ charitable foundation helped to raise millions of dollars for organizations in need across the Kansas City area.

Her legacy of service also extended to her personal life. Norma Hunt was a devoted mother to her two sons, Clark and Daniel, and was a beloved grandmother to her grandchildren. Her kindness, generosity, and unbreakable spirit touched the lives of countless individuals throughout her life.

A Celebrated Life Remembered

The Kansas City Chiefs community is mourning the loss of Norma Hunt, but her memory will live on in the hearts and minds of all those who knew and loved her. The team has yet to announce details for a memorial service, but it is expected that the event will be a celebration of her remarkable life and the many contributions she made to the world of sports and philanthropy.

The passing of Norma Hunt is a reminder of the important role that women have played in the history of football. Her unwavering dedication to the game and to her community will continue to inspire future generations of women to follow in her footsteps and make their own mark on the world of sports.

A Final Farewell

Norma Hunt’s passing is a loss not just for the Kansas City Chiefs, but for the entire football community. Her unwavering passion for the game and her commitment to service will be deeply missed. As we say farewell to a true pioneer for women in sports, we honor her memory and the legacy that she leaves behind.

News Source : WQKT Sports Country Radio – Wooster Ohio

Source Link :Norma Hunt, second wife of late K.C. Chiefs owner, dead at 85 – WQKT Sports Country Radio/