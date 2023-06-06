Dead – Death – Obituary News : Norma Hunt’s Death: Net Worth, Bio, Age, Husband, Son & Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Norma Hunt, the wife of the late Lamar Hunt, founder of the Kansas City Chiefs, was a remarkable woman who made an indelible mark on the NFL. She was born as Norma Lynn Knobel on March 28, 1938, in Dallas, Texas, where she attended Richardson High School. After completing her education, she worked as a school teacher and later became a hostess for the Dallas Texans.

Norma Hunt became famous for being the only woman in history to attend every single Super Bowl. Her impact on the Chiefs and the league is immeasurable, and her legacy will live on forever. She was married to Lamar Hunt in 1964, and they had two children, Clark and Daniel. Lamar Hunt passed away on December 13, 2006, due to prostate cancer. However, Norma and Lamar remained married until his last breath.

Norma Hunt’s net worth is estimated to be between 1 million dollars to five billion dollars, but the exact amount is not known. Her wealth is due to her association with the Hunt family, one of the most influential families in American sport. However, she was not known for flaunting her wealth and was known for her humility and grace, which endeared her to many.

Norma Hunt’s death at the age of 85 came as a shock to many, and the reason for her death was not made public. However, many speculated that she died due to age-related factors. Her passing has left a void in the NFL, and many people have expressed their condolences to her family.

Norma Hunt will be remembered as a woman of grace, humility, and immense contribution to the NFL. Her legacy will live on forever, and her impact on the Chiefs and the league will never be forgotten. Her passing is a reminder that life is short, and we should cherish the moments we have with our loved ones.

News Source : The SportsGrail

Source Link :Norma Hunt cause of death, obituary, net worth, bio, age, husband, son, family/