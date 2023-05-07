Dead – Death – Obituary News : North Carolina Central basketball player Devin Butts dies at 22, tributes pour in

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

North Carolina Central University Basketball Player Devin Butts Passes Away at Age 22

A piece of shocking news is circulating on the web and gaining the attention of the people. Devin Butts, a basketball player for North Carolina Central University, has passed away at the young age of 22. The university has announced his death, and people are hitting the search engine to gain all the details about the news.

Devin Butts Death Cause

According to reports, Devin Butts was a regular at Rivals Barbershop in Durham and will be missed by Damien Jones, who mentioned he had a bright future. He was an amazing person and player who created a reputable place among people. He was a positive person in his life and loved to spread love among people.

His sister, Nasha Colson, launched a statement on the day of Saturday, stating that her brother was the most gentle spirit she had ever encountered. However, the cause of his death has not been revealed yet, and his family members have not shared anything about it. They are currently silent, and further details are awaited.

Furthermore, Devin Butts was on track to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Behavioral and Social Sciences this summer. He played previously at New Mexico Junior College and Louisiana. His death is a sad moment for his loved ones and relatives.

Devin Butts’ sudden death has left everyone in shock. He was a young and talented basketball player with a bright future ahead of him. His death cause remains a mystery, and his family members have not yet shared any details. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.

