Dead – Death – Obituary News : Notable Poet and Educator Dies

Sad Demise of Senior Educationist and Poet Riaz Hussain Saghar

A senior educationist and Urdu/Hindko poet Riaz Hussain Saghar passed away in Haripur on Friday, leaving behind a widow, two sons, two daughters, and hundreds of his students to mourn his death. He was known as Saghar sahib among his disciples, students, and fans.

Funeral Prayer and Last Rites

His funeral prayer was offered the same day, and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in the Pandak village. People from various walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased, paying their respects to the departed soul.

Service to Education Department

Riaz Hussain Saghar served the education department for over 30 years and retired as a principal a few years back. He was a dedicated educationist who worked tirelessly to impart knowledge and wisdom to his students.

A Poet at Heart

While he spent most of his life in the field of education, Riaz Hussain Saghar was also a passionate poet who composed poetry in Urdu and Hindko. He spent his time composing poetry, and some of his work was regularly uploaded on social media by his disciples.

Mourning the Loss

The passing of Riaz Hussain Saghar is a great loss to the education department, his family, and the literary community. His students will remember him as a kind and compassionate teacher who went out of his way to help them. His fans will cherish his poetry, which will continue to inspire and move them.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Riaz Hussain Saghar was a remarkable person who dedicated his life to education and poetry. His contributions to these fields will always be remembered and celebrated. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Our Correspondent

Source Link :Senior educationist & poet passes away/