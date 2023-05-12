Dead – Death – Obituary News : Notable Singer Kalyani Kazi Passes Away at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Eminent Singer Kalyani Kazi Passes Away in Kolkata

Introduction

Kalyani Kazi, the youngest daughter-in-law of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, passed away on Friday at the age of 87. She had been suffering from leukaemia and renal problems for quite some time and died after multi-organ failure. Kalyani Kazi was an eminent singer and had received the Sangeet Mahasamman award from the West Bengal government in 2015. She was also a member of the advisory council of Poschimbongo Kazi Nazrul Islam Akademi.

Life and Career

Kalyani Kazi was born in a musical family in Kolkata. Her father, Sudhirlal Chakraborty, was a renowned music composer and her mother, Monomohini Devi, was a singer. She was married to Kazi Aniruddha, the younger son of Kazi Nazrul Islam, and had two sons and a daughter who lives in the US.

Kalyani Kazi had a passion for music from a young age and received training in Indian classical music from various gurus. She also learned Nazrul Geeti, a form of music created by Kazi Nazrul Islam. She had a unique singing style that enthralled listeners and made them spellbound. Her contribution to the world of music was immense, and she was respected and loved by many.

Last Rites

Kalyani Kazi passed away at SSKM hospital where she was shifted from a nursing home in south Kolkata a few days back. Her family has requested the West Bengal government to keep her body at Peace Haven mortuary for a day to enable her daughter Anindita Kazi to arrive from the US. Her last rites will be performed afterwards.

Condolences

The news of Kalyani Kazi’s death has left the music fraternity in shock. Many musicians and fans took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to her. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her grief and said that Kalyani Kazi’s singing style used to enthral listeners, making them spellbound. She will be deeply missed but her music will continue to live on.

Conclusion

Kalyani Kazi was a legendary singer and her contribution to the world of music was immense. Her unique singing style and passion for music made her stand out from the rest. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and fans. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of musicians and keep her music alive.

News Source : PTI

Source Link :Eminent singer Kalyani Kazi dies at 87- The New Indian Express/