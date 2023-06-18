Dead – Death – Obituary News : Notices for Hyndburn’s Departed: Remembering Special People

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tributes have been left to remember loved ones in Hyndburn

Announcing the death of a family member has been a time-honoured tradition for family and loved ones. We have gathered the messages posted this week in one place.

To see the full list of death notices, in memoriams, and birthday memoriams, then please visit the Accrington section in Funeral Notices online. You can search by names, date range, and filter by time or alphabetically.

Raymond Clark

Raymond Clark passed away at Church View Home, Oswaldtwistle on May 5, aged 81. He was born and grew up in Accrington, the only child of Sam and Eva Clark.

Ray started his working life as a miner at Accrington pit before joining the fire service and going on to be become the leading fireman. In his later life he was a member of both New Era Choir and Blackburn People’s Choir, he always had a passion for singing and especially loved listening to Pavarotti.

He enjoyed visiting family in Italy and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He spent most of his final years at his allotment and had a particular skill for growing tomatoes often entering the allotment show.

Roger Bramwell Marsden

Roger Bramwell Marsdan passed away on June 5, aged 78 years. Roger was a former sheet metal worker. Serving his apprenticeship at Rothwells, then working at William Blythe LTD, and finishing his working life at General Tufting Supples, Clayton-le-Moors.

Roger was keen competition crown green bowler, playing for Coppice Veterans. He was an Accrington Stanley supporter and season ticket holder.

He enjoyed caravanning and was a member of NLDA and RVDA. Roger leaves behind his wife Denise, sons Mark and Garth, grandchildren Molli, Jessie and Jamie, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Kym, sister Mary and brother David (deceased).

A service will be held on Wednesday, June 21 at 11am at Accrington Crematorium. Followed by refreshments at Grants Bar, Accrington. No flowers. Donations to North West Air Ambulance Charity c/o Hyndburn Funeral Services, Queens Road, Accrington.

Jack Tansey

Jack Tansey of Queens Road West, Accrington passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at Woodlands Care Home on Tuesday, June 8, aged 81 years.

Jack was a much loved husband of Dot, father of Helen and Ian and loving grandad of Alex, Callum, Troy, Anna, Max and William. He was brother of Coralie and the late Terry and brother-in-law to Jim and family.

Jack was a plasterer by trade and a lifetime supporter of Accrington Stanley FC. He was also a director of the club in the past. He liked to keep fit by attending local gyms – he also enjoyed socialising and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He enjoyed holidays abroad especially Lake Garda where along wit his wife, they spent there Golden Wedding. A service will be held on Thursday, June 22 at Accrington Crematorium at 11am.

Family flowers only, donations to North West Air Ambulance Charity c/o Hyndburn Funeral Services, Queens Road, Accrington.

Bob (Rupindar) Singh Thind

Bob (Rupindar) Singh Thind of Hollins Lane, Accrington, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, May 28, aged 53 years.

He sadly leaves behind his adored wife Charlotte and treasured children Grace and Oliver, brothers Ranny, Sanny. He was also the dear son-in-law of Jennifer. He also leaves many other friends and family including his beloved dog Carys.

Bob was born in Reading on April 19 1970 and was a loving son to the late Amajit Singh Thind and mother Gurdip Kaur Thind, before moving to Blackburn and settling in Accrington.

Bob had an infectious personality, loved life and was always the life and soul of every party. He will be sadly missed by many people near and far especially his close circle of friends Tim, Joanne, Sam and Stuart.

His funeral celebration took place at Accrington Crematorium on Friday, June 16, followed by his wake at The Stanhill Pub, Oswaldtwistle. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to East Lancashire Hospice, Milly’s Smiles and Ynot Aspire.

