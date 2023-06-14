Dead – Death – Obituary News : Novelist Cormac McCarthy dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cormac McCarthy, Acclaimed Novelist of the American Southwest, Dies at 89

Cormac McCarthy, the formidable and reclusive writer of Appalachia and the American Southwest, passed away on Tuesday at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was 89 years old.

McCarthy was known for his dark and macabre fiction, often featuring grotesque misfits and violent themes such as scalpings, beheadings, arson, rape, incest, necrophilia, and cannibalism. In a rare interview with The New York Times Magazine in 1992, he stated that “There’s no such thing as life without bloodshed,” and that the idea of improving the human species and achieving harmony is a dangerous one.

A Literary Outsider

Like his characters, McCarthy was an outsider who lived outside of the literary mainstream. He refused to give readings and only granted a few interviews throughout his career. However, his work eventually gained mainstream recognition with novels such as “All the Pretty Horses” and “The Road.” The former won a National Book Award in 1992, while the latter won a Pulitzer Prize in 2007. Both novels were adapted into films, as was McCarthy’s “No Country for Old Men,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2008.

Despite his critical acclaim, some critics found McCarthy’s novels to be portentous and overly masculine, with few notable female characters.

A Legacy of Acclaim

McCarthy’s work has been compared to that of William Faulkner, with his novel “Blood Meridian” being hailed as the greatest single book since “As I Lay Dying.” Critic Harold Bloom also named McCarthy one of the four major American novelists of his time, alongside Philip Roth, Don DeLillo, and Thomas Pynchon.

At the time of his death, McCarthy had been working on a screenplay for a film adaptation of “Blood Meridian.”

McCarthy is survived by his two sons, John and Chase, two sisters, Barbara Ann McCooe and Maryellen Jaques, a brother, Dennis, and two grandchildren.

News Source : New York Times

Source Link :Cormac McCarthy, novelist of a Darker America, is dead at 89/