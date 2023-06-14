Dead – Death – Obituary News : Novelist Cormac McCarthy dies at age 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cormac McCarthy, acclaimed author of “The Road” and “No Country for Old Men,” dies at 89

Cormac McCarthy, the renowned writer known for his visceral, dark portrayals of the American South and Southwest, has died at the age of 89. His publisher, Knopf, confirmed the news, stating that McCarthy died at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

McCarthy’s early novels, such as “Child of God” and “Suttree,” depicted misfits and grotesques in ornate, often macabre prose. However, his later works, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Road” and “No Country for Old Men,” were characterized by sparse, minimalist language and bleak, apocalyptic landscapes.

In a rare interview with The New York Times Magazine in 1992, McCarthy spoke about his view of the human condition. “There’s no such thing as life without bloodshed,” he said. “I think the notion that the species can be improved in some way, that everyone could live in harmony, is a really dangerous idea.”

McCarthy’s writing was often criticized for its unrelenting violence and bleak outlook. However, his work was also praised for its lyrical beauty and profound insights into the human psyche.

McCarthy was born in Rhode Island in 1933 and spent much of his childhood in Tennessee. He began writing novels in the 1960s and quickly gained a reputation as one of America’s most talented and enigmatic writers.

Throughout his career, McCarthy remained reclusive and rarely gave interviews or made public appearances. He was known for his love of the outdoors and spent much of his time hiking and exploring the rugged landscapes of the American West.

McCarthy’s death marks the end of an era in American literature. His unique voice and uncompromising vision will be sorely missed by readers and writers alike.

News Source : The Japan Times

Source Link :Cormac McCarthy, novelist of a darker America, is dead at 89/