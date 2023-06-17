Dead – Death – Obituary News : Novi’s Biggest Fan Tom Marcus Passes at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Novi Baseball Team Dedicates State Championship Victory to Late Super Fan Tom Marcus

Novi’s baseball team secured an 8-3 victory over Woodhaven during Saturday’s Division 1 baseball state championship at Michigan State. It was a moment of triumph and celebration for the team, but coach Rick Green had a special dedication in mind. After thanking the fans who made the trip to East Lansing, Green used his time on stage to pay tribute to Tom Marcus, Novi’s super fan who died earlier that week at the age of 85.

Marcus was a fixture at Novi games since the school’s inception in 1966. He attended almost every game across all sports, regardless of the team’s performance. He was a true wildcat, as described by athletic director Don Watchowski, and his energy, enthusiasm, and unwavering support for the student-athletes and coaches were unmatched.

Football coach Jim Sparks met Marcus on his first day on the job when former athletic director Brian Gordon was giving him a tour of the athletics facilities. Marcus was already in the basketball gym at the time, and he immediately shared the history of the entire program and every great player they ever had with Sparks. Marcus had been to every football game since the school opened, and he would grab the Wildcats flag, run up the sideline, and lead the team out of the tunnel.

Marcus was a beloved figure in Novi’s athletics community, and his loyalty and support were an inspiration to the players and coaches. Boys basketball coach Chris Housey used Marcus as an example to teach his players about the importance of loyalty, support, and being part of a team. Marcus never missed a home basketball game, and he would sit a row or two behind the bench, where Housey and his players could always turn around and see him, whether in frustration or excitement.

The baseball team’s victory was a bittersweet moment for Novi’s athletics community. It was the first state championship in program history, but it was also a moment when they realized that Marcus was no longer with them. However, Green believed that Marcus was looking down on them, cheering them on, and saying, “That a boy, Novi. Way to go, Novi.” Each coach interviewed for this story agreed that when they see a Wildcats flag waved at a football game this fall, their first thought will be about Marcus and how much he meant to the school.

Novi dedicated a spot in the softball stadium, called “Tom’s Corner,” for Marcus in 2021, so he could have a comfortable place to watch the games from. Marcus would bring the softball players candy before games, and he would hit the road to see the basketball teams play in nearby gyms. His unwavering support and love for Novi’s athletics community will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of student-athletes and coaches.

News Source : Brandon Folsom

Source Link :‘A true Wildcat:’ Novi super fan Tom Marcus dies at 85/