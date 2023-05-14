Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The True Cause of Vladimir Lenin’s Death: Neurosyphilis?

Dr. Valery Novoselov, a physician at Lomonosov Moscow State University, has recently voiced his opinion on the true cause of Vladimir Lenin’s death. While it has been established that Lenin died of a cerebral hemorrhage due to arteriosclerosis of the vessels, Novoselov believes that the disruption of the brain’s circulatory system happened for a different reason.

Lenin’s Diagnosis

According to Novoselov, Lenin’s doctors’ diaries indicate that he suffered from neurosyphilis. This diagnosis is associated with the appearance of his blood vessels during autopsy. Lenin’s vessels were like cords, according to the physician.

Neurosyphilis is a bacterial infection that affects the central nervous system. It can occur at any stage of syphilis, a sexually transmitted infection caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum. Neurosyphilis can lead to a range of symptoms, including headaches, seizures, and memory loss.

Lenin’s Treatment

Novoselov’s hypothesis is supported by the methods of treatment and drugs prescribed to Lenin by his doctors. The physician believes that Lenin’s doctors were aware of his neurosyphilis diagnosis but kept it a secret.

One doctor who disagreed with the cause of Lenin’s cerebral hemorrhage was his personal physician, Fyodor Getye. While Getye did not express any ideas about neurosyphilis, he could have guessed.

Conclusion

The true cause of Vladimir Lenin’s death remains a mystery. While the medical board has identified arteriosclerosis of the vessels as the cause of his cerebral hemorrhage, Dr. Valery Novoselov believes that Lenin’s neurosyphilis diagnosis was the primary reason for his death.

Regardless of the cause, Vladimir Lenin’s impact on history cannot be denied. He was a key figure in the Russian Revolution and the founder of the Soviet Union. His legacy continues to shape politics and society around the world.

News Source : The Eastern Herald

Source Link :Moscow State University doctor Novoselov announced the real cause of Lenin’s death/