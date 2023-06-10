Dead – Death – Obituary News : NPR’s Wade Goodwin Dies of Cancer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Wade Goodwyn: A Veteran Correspondent for NPR

On June 8, 2023, Wade Goodwyn, a veteran correspondent for NPR’s National Bureau, passed away at the age of 65. Goodwyn was known for his extensive coverage of Texas and the Southwest, and his reporting was a vital source of information for listeners across the country.

Early Life and Career

Goodwyn was born in Dallas, Texas, in 1958, and he developed a love of journalism at an early age. He earned a degree in English from the University of Texas at Austin, where he also worked at the student newspaper, The Daily Texan.

After graduation, Goodwyn worked as a reporter for several newspapers in Texas before joining NPR’s National Bureau in 1991. He quickly established himself as a talented journalist, and his coverage of the Branch Davidian standoff in Waco, Texas, in 1993 earned him widespread recognition.

Reporting on Texas and the Southwest

Goodwyn spent the majority of his career at NPR covering Texas and the Southwest, and his reporting was known for its depth, accuracy, and insight. He covered everything from politics and the economy to culture and the environment, and his reporting was always grounded in a deep understanding of the region and its people.

Goodwyn’s reporting was particularly important during times of crisis. He covered Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the West Texas fertilizer plant explosion in 2013, and the El Paso shooting in 2019, among many other major events. His reporting provided crucial information and context for listeners across the country, and he was widely respected for his skill as a journalist and his commitment to the truth.

Award-Winning Journalism

Goodwyn’s reporting was recognized with numerous awards over the course of his career. He won a Peabody Award in 1993 for his coverage of the Branch Davidian standoff, and he was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2014 for his reporting on the West Texas fertilizer plant explosion. He also won several regional Emmy Awards for his work in television journalism.

A Beloved Colleague and Friend

Goodwyn was not only a talented journalist but also a beloved colleague and friend. He was known for his kindness, his sense of humor, and his willingness to help others. His colleagues at NPR and beyond have spoken warmly of his generosity, his dedication to his work, and his deep love for his family.

Goodwyn’s passing is a profound loss for NPR and for the world of journalism. His reporting was a vital source of information and insight for millions of listeners, and his legacy will be felt for years to come. He will be greatly missed.

Conclusion

Wade Goodwyn was a talented journalist, a respected colleague, and a beloved friend. His reporting on Texas and the Southwest was a vital source of information and context for millions of listeners, and his legacy as a journalist will be felt for years to come. He will be deeply missed, but his impact on the world of journalism will endure.

