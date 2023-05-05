Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nueva Vizcaya Governor Carlos Padilla Passes Away at 78

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The League of Provinces of the Philippines recently paid tribute to the late Nueva Vizcaya Governor Carlos Padilla, describing him as a “paragon of public service” and “tireless and resolute in serving our people without fear or favor.” This news was confirmed by Padilla’s children and Dr. Anthony Cortez, the provincial health officer.

Padilla was serving his third and last term as provincial chief executive when he passed away at the age of 78 due to a heart attack. He started his political career in 1975 when he served as mayor of then undivided municipality of Dupax, Nueva Vizcaya. The old town of Dupax was split into three namely, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur and Alfonso Castañeda. In 1978, he was among the the eight Assemblymen elected to represent Cagayan Valley in the Interim Batasang Pambansa. Under the restored Congress in 1987, he was also elected to represent Nueva Vizcaya.

As a governor, Padilla stood against large scale mining in his province. In 2016, he condemned the Australian mining company OceanaGold Philippines Incorporated. His strong stance against mining earned him the respect and admiration of the people of Nueva Vizcaya.

Padilla was a man of integrity and was known for his dedication to public service. He was a champion for the rights of his constituents and worked tirelessly to improve their lives. He was a true public servant who served without fear or favor.

The people of Nueva Vizcaya will always remember Governor Padilla as a man who stood up for what was right and just. He was a leader who put the needs of his constituents first and worked tirelessly to improve their lives. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of the people he served.

The League of Provinces of the Philippines’ tribute to Padilla is a testament to the impact he had on his community and his country. He was a true hero of the people and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. His life and work serve as a reminder that public service is a noble calling and that one person can make a difference in the lives of many. Rest in peace, Governor Padilla.

