Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nueva Vizcaya Governor Carlos Padilla’s passing at 78 sparks tributes

Governor Carlos Padilla Passes Away From Heart Attack

A shocking happening to know from the Phillippines where Governor Carlos Padilla breathed his last on Friday morning, May 5, 2023. Yes, you heard it right, Carlos Padilla is no more. Carlos Padilla was the governor of Nueva Vizcaya and he passed away on Friday morning, May 5, 2023.

Cause of Death

The report that reached our desk suggested that Nueva Vizcaya Governor Carlos Padilla passed away from a heart attack. Yes, it is shocking that Carlos Padilla died unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack on May 5, 2023. Thus, it can be concluded that Carlos Padilla’s cause of death was linked to a heart attack.

Who Confirmed the News?

Sources have claimed that Carlos Padilla’s children confirmed the news. In addition, Dr. Anthony Cortez who is the health officer of the province, also shared the news. The Nueva Vizcaya Governor was 78 years of age at the time of his passing.

Carlos Padilla’s Legacy

While paying him tribute, the League of Provinces of the Philippines described him as the paragon of public service and tireless and resolute in serving our people without fear or favor. JV Ejercito stated, “I am deeply saddened to hear the passing of Governor Carlos Padilla of Nueva Vizcaya. He is someone I looked up to and respected when he became a colleague in the House of Representatives. He is a good friend, he supported my candidacy even though the odds were against me. Gov. Padilla is a genuine public servant who dedicated his life to the people of Nueva Vizcaya. Nakakalungkot na di man lang ako nakakabawi pa sa inyo, Gov. Be rest assured that I shall look into Nueva Vizcaya’s Healthcare facilities improvement on your behalf. Rest In Peace Gov. Caloy”

The late governor had been in politics since 1975. He also served as the Mayor of Dupaz, Nueva Vizcaya.

Final Words

The sudden death of Governor Carlos Padilla has left people in tears and agony. He will always be remembered for his dedication and service to the people of Nueva Vizcaya. Stay tuned to this website for more details and updates.

