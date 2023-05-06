Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nueva Vizcaya Governor Padilla’s Death Sparks Tributes

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Shocking News: Governor Carlos Padilla of Nueva Vizcaya Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Governor Carlos Padilla of Nueva Vizcaya on Friday morning, May 5, 2023. The sudden death of the governor has left many in tears and agony, and people are asking how did he die and what happened to Carlos Padilla. Here, we explore the story and discuss every imperative aspect of his untimely demise.

Cause of Death

According to reports that reached our desk, Governor Carlos Padilla passed away from a heart attack. It is shocking that he died unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack on May 5, 2023. His children and Dr. Anthony Cortez, the health officer of the province, confirmed the news. The Nueva Vizcaya Governor was 78 years old at the time of his passing, and his cause of death was linked to a heart attack.

Tributes Pour In

The League of Provinces of the Philippines described Governor Carlos Padilla as a paragon of public service who was tireless and resolute in serving the people without fear or favor. JV Ejercito, a colleague in the House of Representatives, expressed his deep sadness, saying that he looked up to and respected the late governor. Ejercito also added that Governor Padilla was a good friend who supported his candidacy even when the odds were against him. Padilla was a genuine public servant who dedicated his life to the people of Nueva Vizcaya.

The late governor had been in politics since 1975 and also served as the Mayor of Dupaz, Nueva Vizcaya. His passing is a great loss to the province and to the country as a whole.

Final Words

The death of Governor Carlos Padilla of Nueva Vizcaya has left a void in the hearts of many, and his contributions to public service will always be remembered. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the people of Nueva Vizcaya. May he rest in peace.

