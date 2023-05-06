Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nueva Vizcaya Governor’s Death Sparks Tributes: How Did Carlos Padilla Die?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Shocking Happening: Governor Carlos Padilla Passes Away from Heart Attack

Governor Carlos Padilla of Nueva Vizcaya, Philippines, breathed his last on Friday morning, May 5, 2023, leaving the people of his province in tears and agony. The news of his unexpected death has left many questions unanswered, and people are scrounging the internet to know what happened to him. In this article, we explore the story of Governor Carlos Padilla’s passing and discuss every imperative aspect of it.

Cause of Death: Heart Attack

The report that reached our desk suggested that Governor Carlos Padilla passed away from a heart attack. He died unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack on May 5, 2023, which was shocking news for everyone. Thus, it can be concluded that the cause of his death was linked to a heart attack. Sources have claimed that his children confirmed the news, and Dr. Anthony Cortez, the health officer of the province, also shared the news.

Governor Padilla’s Legacy

Governor Carlos Padilla was a well-known figure in Nueva Vizcaya, Philippines. He had been in politics since 1975 and had served as the Mayor of Dupaz, Nueva Vizcaya. He was a tireless and resolute public servant who dedicated his life to the people of his province. The League of Provinces of the Philippines described him as the paragon of public service. Governor Padilla was 78 years old at the time of his passing.

Tributes Pour In

As news of Governor Padilla’s passing spread, people paid tribute to him. JV Ejercito, a colleague of Governor Padilla in the House of Representatives, expressed his deep sadness over the loss. He said, “Gov. Padilla is a genuine public servant who dedicated his life to the people of Nueva Vizcaya. Nakakalungkot na di man lang ako nakakabawi pa sa inyo, Gov. Be rest assured that I shall look into Nueva Vizcaya’s Healthcare facilities improvement on your behalf. Rest In Peace Gov. Caloy.”

Final Thoughts

The sudden passing of Governor Carlos Padilla has left a void in the hearts of people in Nueva Vizcaya, Philippines. He was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly for the betterment of his province and its people. While his passing has left the people in tears and agony, his legacy will live on forever. May he rest in peace.

