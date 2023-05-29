Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nun’s Intact Body Discovered 4 Years After Death: ‘Miracle’

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Miracle of Missouri: Intact Body of Catholic Nun Draws Tourists

The exhumed body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, who died in 2019 at the age of 95, has drawn hundreds of tourists to a monastery in a small Missouri town. The body was found to be still intact, with no signs of decay, when it was opened on May 18, 2023, so it could be moved to its final resting place in a monastery chapel, a custom for founders. The discovery has been called the “miracle of Missouri” by many.

Sister Wilhelmina founded the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles order in 1995, and her body was buried in a simple wooden coffin without embalming. The sisters who opened the coffin were stunned to find that little of her body had disintegrated during the four years, despite the dampness and a layer of mold covering the body. In Catholicism, a body that resists normal decay after death is considered incorruptible, and “incorruptible saints give witness to the truth of the resurrection of the body and the life that is to come,” according to the Catholic News Agency.

The body will be on display until May 29, after which it will be moved to the chapel and encased in glass. A sign next to the body reads: “Please be gentle with touching sister’s body, especially her feet.” The Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph issued a statement about the discovery, saying that the condition of the remains of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster has understandably generated widespread interest and raised important questions. The diocese invited all the faithful to continue praying during this time of investigation for God’s will.

Experts have said that it is not uncommon for bodies to remain well-preserved in the first few years after death. Western Carolina University Associate Professor and Director of Forensic Anthropology Nicholas V Passalacqua told CNN that bodies are rarely exhumed after burial, so it is hard to say how common this is. However, there are many famous cases of well-preserved human remains, not only things like Egyptian mummies but also things like the Bog Bodies of Europe, which were very well preserved for thousands of years because they were in environments with low oxygen that restricted bacterial growth and access to the remains to scavengers.

The exhumation of Sister Wilhelmina’s body has raised questions about the phenomenon of incorruptibility and the role of saints in Catholicism. However, for many, it is simply a miraculous event that has drawn attention to the life and legacy of a remarkable woman who dedicated her life to serving God and founded an order that continues to thrive today.

