Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nursing Student Hangs Herself, Leaves Suicide Note Saying “I Love You Panchanand”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Suicide of a Nursing Student in Ladup Village under Sikidiri Police Station Area in Ranchi, Jharkhand

A young woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a Palash tree in Ladup village under Sikidiri police station area in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The deceased was a nursing student. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and beyond.

Details of the Incident

According to reports, the young woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was a resident of Ladup village. She was pursuing a nursing course in Ranchi and had returned to her village due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

On the day of the incident, the young woman left her house early in the morning. She went to a nearby Palash tree and hanged herself from one of its branches. Her body was discovered by some villagers who were passing by the area. The police were informed, and they arrived at the spot to investigate.

The police have registered a case of suicide and have started an investigation. They are trying to ascertain the reason behind the young woman’s extreme step.

Reaction from the Community

The news of the young woman’s suicide has shocked the local community. Many people have expressed their condolences and have offered their support to the family. The incident has also sparked a debate on mental health issues and the need for better support systems in rural areas.

The young woman’s family and friends are in a state of shock and are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. Her classmates and teachers at the nursing college have also expressed their grief and have described her as a bright and talented student.

Importance of Mental Health Support

The tragic incident highlights the importance of mental health support, especially in rural areas. Mental health issues are often ignored or stigmatized in rural communities, and people suffering from such issues often do not seek help due to fear of being ostracized or discriminated against.

It is crucial to raise awareness about mental health issues and provide adequate support and counseling services to those in need. The government and civil society organizations should work together to create a conducive environment for people to seek help and support.

Conclusion

The suicide of the young nursing student in Ladup village is a tragic incident that highlights the need for better mental health support systems in rural areas. It is essential to create awareness about mental health issues and provide adequate support and counseling services to those in need. We hope that the authorities will take note of this incident and take necessary steps to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Suicide note Nursing student Panchanand Forgiveness Hanging

News Source : Suraj Thakur

Source Link :'आई लव यू पंचानंद' लिख नर्सिंग छात्रा ने लगाई फांसी, सुसाइड नोट में लिखा; मुझे माफ कीजिए/