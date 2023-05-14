Dead – Death – Obituary News : NY ex-Gov supports Marine in subway death case

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former New York Governor David Paterson has voiced his support for Daniel Penny, a Marine who was charged with manslaughter in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely. Paterson opined that Penny did not commit a crime and should not have been charged. He theorized that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg did not want to let Penny go, given the history of minorities getting killed under controversial circumstances. However, Paterson maintained that Penny was not at fault and that Neely’s death was an unfortunate tragedy.

During a chat with John Catsimatidis on the “Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM, Paterson said, “[Penny] did something because he saw danger for other people and tried to prevent it. He did not meet the threshold where you charge someone.” Paterson pointed out that Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man, had a long history of mental illness and while calling his death a “tragedy,” said that it shouldn’t be seen as “an execution.”

Penny placed Jordan Neely in the fatal chokehold on an F train in Manhattan after Neely reportedly went on an aggressive rant. Paterson acknowledged that Penny did not perform the chokehold in the right way, leading to Neely struggling. Two passengers helped to restrain Neely, but in the process, he lost his life, which Paterson deemed a terrible tragedy.

The case has polarized the city and the nation, with protesters in New York branding Penny a murderer and calling for his arrest. Penny was initially questioned by the police and then released without charges in the aftermath of Neely’s death on May 1. However, he turned himself in on a second-degree manslaughter charge on Friday and was later released on $100,000 bail.

Protesters in New York have branded Penny a murderer and called for his arrest. However, Paterson maintained that Penny acted to prevent danger to others and did not intend to kill Neely. He opined that trying to assess the incident as an execution or as if it was done by the police rather than a private citizen was going beyond what was reasonable under the circumstances.

The case has garnered significant attention, with a “Daniel Penny’s Legal Defund” set up on GoFundMe raising over $1.7 million from 37,525 donors as of Sunday. Neely was a Michael Jackson impersonator who suffered from mental illness for years and had a lengthy rap sheet.

In conclusion, Paterson’s support for Daniel Penny highlights the polarizing nature of the case and the need for a nuanced understanding of the incident. While Neely’s death was unfortunate, Paterson maintained that Penny acted to prevent danger to others and did not commit a crime. The case has garnered significant attention, with protesters calling for Penny’s arrest, while the Legal Defund set up on GoFundMe has raised over $1.7 million in support of Penny’s legal defense. As the case unfolds, it is crucial to maintain a balanced view and understand the complexities of the incident.

David Paterson Marine Daniel Penny Subway Chokehold Death Police Brutality Criminal Justice Reform

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson comes out in support of Marine Daniel Penny charged in subway chokehold death/