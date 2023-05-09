Dead – Death – Obituary News : NY news icon John Roland dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Roland: A Legendary Broadcast Journalist

Introduction

Legendary broadcast journalist and longtime New York City news anchor John Roland passed away on Sunday, leaving a void in the journalism industry. Roland’s career spanned over five decades, during which he made a significant impact on the field of journalism. He was a respected figure in the industry, known for his frank delivery, compassion, and fairness in presenting the news. This article pays tribute to John Roland, his career, and his contributions to the field of journalism.

Early Life and Career

John Roland was born in Pittsburgh and began his broadcast news career in California in the 1960s. He first worked for NBC before getting a reporting gig at KTTV in Los Angeles. He covered several significant events, including the Robert F. Kennedy assassination and the Charles Manson Trial. In December 1969, he headed to New York to join the NY sister station to KTTV, which would later be bought by Fox and changed to Fox 5 News.

Roland’s Career at Fox 5 News

Roland began his career at Fox 5 News as a weekday political reporter and weekend anchor in 1969. He became Fox 5’s nightly news anchor about ten years later – a position he held up until his retirement in 2004. During his tenure, he anchored alongside numerous colleagues, including Rosanna Scotto in the 1990s. According to Scotto, “He taught me about fairness in presenting the news. I felt his passion and respect for the audience who watched his nightly broadcast.”

Roland was known for his frank delivery and compassion for residents, whether it was a quiet day in the Big Apple or a chaotic tragedy like on 9/11. During the 9/11 attacks, Scotto recalls that “Sitting next to John was always a learning lesson. He took pride in his writing and his down-to-earth communicating. It was never more evident than anchoring next to him during the 9/11 attacks.”

Roland’s Impact on Journalism

John Roland was a respected figure in the field of journalism, known for his frank delivery, compassion, and fairness in presenting the news. He made a significant impact on the industry during his career, inspiring and mentoring numerous journalists. Roland’s presence on the nightly news desk was steadfast, and he remained committed to delivering accurate and unbiased news to his audience.

Roland was also known to make the news. In 1983, he confronted armed robbers who stormed into the former Racing Club, a restaurant across the street from the Fox 5 studios, where he and a friend were having dinner. Roland tussled with one of the three robbers and shot him in the leg before he was struck over the head with a gun by the other armed bandits. About five years later, he was briefly suspended from the station for letting his “emotions prevail over objectivity” after getting into an on-air argument with Joyce Brown, a mentally ill homeless woman who the Mayor Koch administration forcibly hospitalized. After apologizing, Roland returned to the station where he worked for many more years.

Conclusion

John Roland’s passing is a significant loss for the journalism industry. He was a respected figure, known for his frank delivery, compassion, and fairness in presenting the news. Roland’s impact on journalism will undoubtedly be felt for years to come, inspiring and mentoring numerous journalists. He will be remembered for his dedication to delivering accurate and unbiased news to his audience. Rest in peace, John Roland.

