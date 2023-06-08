Dead – Death – Obituary News : NY TV Icon Dies After Long Career

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Western New York in Mourning as Beloved TV Weatherman and Kids Show Host Passes Away

Thousands of TV viewers in New York are in mourning after the news broke that a long-time TV weatherman and kids show host passed away. Tom Jolls, also known as Commander Tom, was a Western New York native who grew up in Lockport and was on TV since 1965 when he joined WKBW as the weatherman.

If you grew up in Western New York, chances are you spent part of your childhood watching Commander Tom. Your parents knew him as Tom Jolls, the weather guy on Channel 7’s evening news along with Irv Weinstein and Rick Azar. He was also known for saying the famous phrase “It’s 11 o’clock, do you know where your children are?”

Jolls, who retired in 1999, was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 1998 and into the New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2019. He was 89 years old.

The news of Jolls’ passing has left a void in the hearts of many Western New Yorkers who grew up watching him on TV. He was a beloved figure who entertained and educated children with his fun and engaging TV shows. He was also a trusted source of weather information for adults who relied on him for accurate forecasts.

Jolls’ impact on the Western New York community is immeasurable. He was a pioneer in children’s television, and his shows inspired generations of kids to pursue their dreams and passions. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and loved him.

Many Western New Yorkers have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Commander Tom. One person wrote, “I grew up watching Commander Tom and he was always a bright spot in my day. Rest in peace, Tom, and thank you for all the wonderful memories.” Another person wrote, “Tom Jolls was a legend in Western New York. He will be greatly missed.”

Jolls’ passing is a reminder of the impact that TV personalities can have on their viewers. For many Western New Yorkers, Jolls was more than just a TV weatherman and kids show host. He was a friend, a mentor, and a role model. His passing is a loss not just for his family and friends, but for the entire Western New York community.

In these trying times, it is important to remember the people who have made a positive impact on our lives. Tom Jolls was one of those people. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and loved him. Rest in peace, Commander Tom. You will be missed.

News Source : 96.1 The Breeze

Source Link :Famous Long Time New York TV Personality Passed Away/