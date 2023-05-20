Dead – Death – Obituary News : NYC Boy Garrett Warren’s Death Ruled Accidental Drowning

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Drowning of Two Young Boys in Harlem

The city of New York is mourning the tragic loss of two young boys who drowned in the Harlem and Hudson Rivers last week. Garrett Warren, 13, was pulled from the Harlem River on Thursday, and his friend, identified by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner as the most recent “decedent,” was found in the Hudson River near 102nd Street on Saturday. The medical examiner’s office has confirmed that Warren’s death was accidental drowning, and an examination of the second boy’s body is scheduled for Sunday.

The boys were reported missing on May 12 after they were last seen near the Harlem River. Witnesses reported seeing them at a fish market and later near the 145th Street Bridge, and someone called 911 on Friday night to report two boys in the water. Despite a police boat checking the river, no evidence was found at that time.

The tragedy has shocked the local community and raised questions about the safety of the city’s waterways. The Harlem River is known for its strong currents and unpredictable tides, and swimming is prohibited in most areas. The Hudson River, while generally calmer, can also be dangerous, especially for inexperienced swimmers.

The boys’ families and friends are devastated by their loss, and the community is rallying around them to offer support and condolences. Local officials have also expressed their condolences and promised to investigate the circumstances surrounding the boys’ deaths.

The tragedy is a reminder of the importance of water safety and the need for greater awareness and education about the risks of swimming in open water. While swimming can be a fun and refreshing activity, it is also a serious responsibility that should not be taken lightly. Whether in a pool, lake, or river, swimmers should always follow basic safety guidelines such as staying within designated swimming areas, swimming with a buddy, and never swimming alone or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Parents and caregivers also play a vital role in ensuring the safety of young swimmers. They should supervise children closely when they are near water and teach them basic water safety skills such as how to float and swim to the side of the pool. They should also make sure children wear appropriate safety gear such as life jackets or floatation devices and never leave them unattended near water.

The tragic deaths of Garrett Warren and his friend are a heartbreaking reminder of the importance of water safety and the need for greater awareness and education about the risks of swimming in open water. While nothing can bring these boys back, their memory can serve as a powerful reminder of the need to take water safety seriously and do everything we can to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends during this difficult time.

1. Garrett Warren

2. Accidental drowning

3. Missing child NYC

4. Cause of death

5. Medical Examiner report

News Source : Mary Murphy

Source Link :Missing NYC boy Garrett Warren died of accidental drowning: ME/