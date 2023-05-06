Dead – Death – Obituary News : NYC Engineer Employee’s Suicide: What Motivated Jacob Pratt?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Google Engineer Jumps to Death in NYC: Second Suicide in Months

On Thursday, a 31-year-old senior software engineer at Google jumped to his death from the company’s New York City headquarters, according to the New York Post. This news has been circulating on all social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit, and has been getting a lot of attention from various sources. Here’s everything you need to know about the case:

Why Did Jacob Pratt Commit Suicide?

Authorities reported that the man jumped from the 14th floor of the building at around 11:30 pm on Thursday. The police received multiple calls from an unconscious person near the building on 111 Eighth Ave, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found the man and took him to Bellevue Hospital. He was pronounced dead upon arrival. Handprints were found near the edge of an open-air terrace on the 14th floor, but there was no indication there was a video of the incident or a suicide note left by the victim.

Google NYC Engineer Employee Dies by Suicide

The discovery of the senior software engineer, who has not been named due to pending family notification, comes just months after another Google NYC employee was found dead of an apparent suicide. As reported in February, authorities confirmed the death of 33-year-old Google employee Jacob Pratt upon a search of his Chelsea, Manhattan apartment. He hanged himself in what appeared to be a suicide. His LinkedIn page indicated he was a partnership lead at the company.

According to sources, Google cut 12,000 jobs back in January. The cuts represented approximately six percent of the country’s workforce worldwide. The company’s CEO Sundar Pichai, meanwhile, received a huge $226 million payday last year, which was heavily criticized by employees, according to CNBC. In comparison, he received 6.3 million for his work as CEO in 2021. Google did not comment on the huge payday for Pichai.

Conclusion

The news of the second suicide of a Google employee in just a few months has raised concerns about the work environment and mental health support at the tech giant. Google has not released any statement regarding the incident, and it is unclear whether the company will take any action to address the issue. Nevertheless, this tragedy serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health support in the workplace and the need for employers to prioritize the well-being of their employees.

