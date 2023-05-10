Dead – Death – Obituary News : NYC Mayor Condemns Chokehold Death of Jordan Neely

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Condemns Death of Jordan Neely

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has condemned the death of Jordan Neely, who died after a fellow subway passenger put him in a chokehold. Neely, who suffered from severe mental illness, was a homeless man who had a documented history of mental health issues. Adams expressed his condolences to Neely’s family and referred to him as “a Black man like me.”

Growing Calls for an Arrest

The incident has sparked protests and calls for justice, with Neely’s family and activists calling for an arrest in the case. A grand jury is expected to weigh in on the case this week to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

Mayor Adams’ Response

Adams has been criticized by progressives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for not more strongly condemning the actions of the individual who put Neely in the chokehold. In his first comments on the incident, Adams refrained from commenting further until more information was known. However, in his latest statement, Adams pushed for expanded mental health services and advocated for a bill he introduced last year that would give the state more authority to intervene to assist people suffering from mental illness.

The Circumstances of Neely’s Death

According to witnesses and police, Neely was yelling and harassing passengers on the train before being subdued by another passenger. Police sources have said that the passenger who put Neely in the chokehold was not specifically being threatened by Neely and that he had not become violent or threatening to anyone in particular. The passenger, Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old Marine veteran, was questioned by detectives and released. Penny’s attorneys have claimed that Neely began aggressively threatening him and others, and that Penny and others acted to protect themselves until help arrived.

Neely’s Family Response

Attorneys for Neely’s family criticized Penny’s statement, calling it a “character assassination” of Neely and a clear example of why Penny believed he was entitled to take Neely’s life. The family called for charges in the case and for Mayor Adams to reach out to them, saying, “The family wants you to know that Jordan matters.”

Protests and Demonstrations

Protesters have taken to the streets, filling subway stations and jumping on tracks to press for justice and more action. Several protesters have been arrested in recent days during demonstrations.

Conclusion

The death of Jordan Neely has sparked outrage and calls for justice, with activists and Neely’s family calling for an arrest in the case. Mayor Adams has pushed for expanded mental health services and advocated for a bill he introduced last year that would give the state more authority to intervene to assist people suffering from mental illness.

News Source : Will McDuffie and Meredith Deliso, ABC News

Source Link :NYC mayor condemns chokehold death: ‘Jordan Neely did not deserve to die’/