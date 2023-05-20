Dead – Death – Obituary News : NYC Pastor and Author Timothy Keller Passes at 72

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Timothy Keller: A Pastor and Author Who Evangelized to People in Cities

Timothy Keller, a pastor and best-selling author who founded the influential Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City, died this morning at home after three-year bout with pancreatic cancer. He was 72.

Launching Redeemer Presbyterian Church

Keller and his family launched Redeemer in 1989, and the congregation went on to welcome more than 5,000 attendees across its multiple locations each week. A new evangelical church in Manhattan filled with young adults was unique in a city known more for its secularism and the Gothic spires of its older sanctuaries. But Keller was passionate about evangelizing to people in cities, and his ministry would go on to help start 1,000 churches in 150 other cities around the world.

A New Calvinist Movement

Keller became an evangelical Christian in college, and he was ordained in the Presbyterian Church in America in 1975. Active in the so-called New Calvinist movement, Keller brought a gentleness to a brand of Christianity known for its emphasis on sin and the depravity of humanity. He once wrote, “The gospel is this: We are more sinful and flawed in ourselves than we ever dared believe, yet at the very same time we are more loved and accepted in Jesus Christ than we ever dared hope.”

Author and Speaker

Keller’s teachings reached far beyond the spaces that Redeemer rented for its Sunday services. He wrote prolifically for the public in erudite essays and 31 books, several of them New York Times bestsellers. In 2005, he helped found the Gospel Coalition, a prominent network of conservative evangelical churches and New Calvinist leaders.

Conservative But Nuanced Views

Keller was quick to point out that Christianity did not fit neatly into a two-party political system. Though he eschewed the bombast of a culture warrior, many of his views on hot-button social issues — same-sex marriage and abortion — remained conservative but nuanced.

A Legacy Beyond His Death

Keller was diagnosed with stage-4 pancreatic cancer in 2020. In the years since, he chronicled his treatments and asked for prayers from his more than 900,000 social media followers. In 2020, he published a short book, “On Death,” which urged Christians not to fear their mortal end.

“When you are at a funeral, especially one for a friend or a loved one,” he wrote, “listen to God speaking to you, telling you that everything in life is temporary except for His love.”

Final Thoughts

Timothy Keller was a beloved figure in the evangelical world. He brought a gentleness and nuance to a brand of Christianity that is often associated with fire and brimstone. His teachings and writings will continue to inspire and influence Christians around the world for years to come.

News Source : El Dorado News Times

Source Link :Prominent NYC-based pastor and best-selling author Timothy Keller dies at 72/