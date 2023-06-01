Dead – Death – Obituary News : NYC Pizza Legend Andrew Bellucci Dies at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Anthony Bellucci: A New York City Pizza Icon

Anthony Bellucci, one of New York City’s most prominent pizza chefs, passed away recently, less than a year after he was forced to rename his eponymous Queens pizzeria to settle a bitter feud with a former business partner. He died overnight, and his restaurant, Anthony Bellucci’s Pizzeria, announced the news on Instagram.

Bellucci was known for his passion for pizza, and he made a name for himself by revamping Lombardi’s on Spring Street in Manhattan in the early ’90s. However, his career was interrupted by a stint behind bars for embezzling funds from a law firm where he previously worked. After serving his sentence, Bellucci spent 16 years driving cabs before getting back into the pizza game.

The Rise and Fall of Bellucci’s Pizza

In 2013, Bellucci partnered with restaurateur Michael Helfman to open Bellucci Pizza on 30th Avenue with Leo Dakmak. One of their specialty pies, the pepperoni-loaded “Sonny Supreme,” was named in honor of his former cellmate, Colombo underboss John “Sonny” Franzese. Bellucci had big dreams for his pizzeria and told The Post that his only goal was to become the first slice shop with a Michelin star.

However, Bellucci’s partnership with Dakmak was short-lived, and within months, Bellucci broke away entirely and opened rival Bellucci’s Pizzeria just eight blocks away. This move resulted in a bitter legal battle, with Dakmak suing Bellucci for trademark infringement. As part of a settlement, Bellucci changed the name of the new restaurant to Andrew Bellucci’s Pizzeria last summer.

Bellucci’s Legacy

Bellucci’s passion for pizza and his commitment to his craft will be remembered by many in the New York City food scene. Despite his legal battles and troubles in the past, Bellucci’s love for pizza remained unwavering till the very end. His pizzas were popular among locals and visitors alike, and his dedication to the art of pizza-making was evident in every slice he served.

Andrew Bellucci’s Pizzeria confirmed the chef’s death on Thursday and announced that the restaurant would be closed that day in his honor. The emotional Instagram post read, “Rest In Peace my friend. Thank you for all the lessons you taught us about your life’s passion PIZZA.”

While Bellucci’s legacy may be marred by his legal battles and past troubles, his passion for pizza and his dedication to his craft cannot be denied. He will be remembered as one of the city’s great pizza icons, and his pizzas will continue to be enjoyed by many for years to come.

News Source : Lone Tree Voice

Source Link :‘Don of dough’ NYC pizza legend Andrew Bellucci dead at 59/