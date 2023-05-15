Dead – Death – Obituary News : “NZ Rugby Player Billy Guyton’s Cause of Death”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NZ Billy Guyton Death: A Tragic Loss for the Rugby Community

The rugby community in New Zealand is mourning the loss of Billy Guyton, a talented and promising young player who passed away on July 17, 2021. The news of his death has shocked and saddened many, as he was known for his passion, dedication, and kindness both on and off the field.

Billy Guyton was born on October 28, 1993, in Whanganui, New Zealand. He grew up in a family of rugby players, with his father Kevin Guyton and his uncle Paul Mitchell both playing for the All Blacks. Billy followed in their footsteps and started playing rugby at a young age, showing natural talent and a strong work ethic.

He attended St. Paul’s Collegiate School in Hamilton, where he was a standout player for the school’s rugby team. He then went on to play for the Waikato Under-20s, the New Zealand Under-20s, and the Waikato provincial team. In 2015, he signed with the Highlanders, a Super Rugby team based in Dunedin, and played for them for two seasons.

After leaving the Highlanders, Billy played for the Bay of Plenty Steamers and the Taranaki Bulls, both provincial teams in New Zealand. He also played for the Houston SaberCats, a Major League Rugby team in the United States, in 2019 and 2020.

Throughout his rugby career, Billy was known for his speed, agility, and versatility on the field. He could play as a scrum-half, a fly-half, or a fullback, and was equally skilled at kicking, passing, and running. He was also admired for his sportsmanship, his humility, and his positive attitude, which made him a popular and respected member of every team he played for.

Off the field, Billy was also a beloved figure in the rugby community. He was known for his generosity, his kindness, and his willingness to help others. He often volunteered his time to coach and mentor young rugby players, and was a role model for many aspiring athletes.

Tragically, on July 17, 2021, Billy Guyton passed away at the age of 27. The details of his death have not been disclosed, but it is believed to be a sudden and unexpected event. His passing has sent shockwaves through the rugby community, with many expressing their condolences and their sadness at the loss of such a talented and beloved player.

In a statement, New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Mark Robinson said: “Billy was a gifted rugby player and a wonderful young man who had so much to offer both on and off the field. His death is a great loss to the rugby community and to the many people whose lives he touched. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Many of Billy’s former teammates and coaches have also paid tribute to him, describing him as a “gentleman”, a “legend”, and a “brother”. Highlanders Head Coach Tony Brown said: “Billy was a fantastic player and an even better person. He had a great sense of humour, a positive attitude, and a strong work ethic. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”

Bay of Plenty Rugby CEO Mike Rogers said: “Billy was a true gentleman of the game. He had a heart of gold, a smile that lit up the room, and a passion for rugby that was infectious. He was a valued member of our team and our community, and his loss is deeply felt by all of us.”

The news of Billy Guyton’s death has reminded us of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. It has also highlighted the strength and resilience of the rugby community, which has come together to mourn and remember one of its own. Billy may be gone, but his legacy and his spirit will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved him.

Rest in peace, Billy Guyton. You will be missed.

