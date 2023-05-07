Dead – Death – Obituary News : Oakland A’s Legend Vida Blue Dies at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vida Blue: Remembering a Baseball Legend

The baseball world is mourning the loss of Vida Blue, who passed away on October 13, 2021, at the age of 71. A three-time champion, an MVP, a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner, and an Oakland A’s Hall of Famer, Blue was one of the most accomplished pitchers in MLB history.

Early Career

The Athletics selected the Mansfield, Louisiana, native in the second-round of the 1967 MLB June Amateur Draft. Blue made his MLB debut in 1969 as a 19-year-old, and started six games the following season, throwing a no-hitter. In 1971, Blue, in his age-21 season, became the best pitcher in the league. Blue compiled a 24-8 record in 39 starts, to go along with a league-leading 1.82 ERA, 301 strikeouts and eight complete game shutouts. He became just the fifth pitcher in MLB history to capture both the Cy Young Award and league MVP in the same season. In addition, Blue was the youngest player to ever win either award.

World Series Success

Blue played a pivotal role in the Athletics’ three-straight World Series titles from 1972-1974. He appeared in 15 games (eight starts) over the course of the three-year run, pitching to a 3.79 ERA in 54.2 innings pitched.

“There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue,” the Athletics said in a statement. “He was a three-time champion, an MVP, a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner, and an Oakland A’s Hall of Famer. Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time.”

Later Years

Blue spent a total of eight seasons in Oakland before being traded to the San Francisco Giants in 1978. After appearing in three All-Star games as a member of the Athletics, Blue appeared in another three with the Giants. He spent two seasons with the Kansas City Royals in 1982 and ’83 before returning to the Giants in 1985. Blue sat out the entirety of the 1984 season after he and several teammates pled guilty to attempting to purchase cocaine.

Blue’s MLB career came to an end following the 1986 season after 17 seasons. He is the only pitcher in MLB history to win the MVP, Cy Young, three-plus World Series titles and have 200-plus wins. Blue finished with a 209-161 record with a 3.27 ERA in over 3,343.1 innings from 1969-86. Despite the accolades, Blue received little support from Baseball Hall of Fame voters. Blue spent four years on the Hall of Fame ballot (1992-95), topping out at 8.7% of the vote, well short of the 75% needed for induction.

A Legacy Remembered

Blue’s impact on the game of baseball and the lives of those he touched was immense. “Vida Blue rest in peace, my mentor, hero, and friend,” Tony Stewart, NASCAR Hall of Famer, wrote. “I remember watching a 19 year old phenom dominate baseball, and at the same time alter my life. There are no words for what you have meant to me and so many others. My heart goes out to the Blue family.”

Blue will always be remembered as a true legend of the game, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on for generations to come.

News Source : Nick Geddes

Source Link :Vida Blue, Oakland A’s Hall of Famer, Dead at 73/