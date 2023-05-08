Dead – Death – Obituary News : Oakland pitcher Vida Blue passes away at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vida Blue: Remembering the Hard-Throwing Left-Hander Who Became a Baseball Icon

Introduction

When Vida Blue attended the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Oakland Athletics’ championship team on April 16, Reggie Jackson was shocked by how much weight the former star pitcher had lost. Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball’s biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash A’s to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, died Saturday, according to the team. He was 73.

Early Career and Achievements

Selected by the then Kansas City Athletics on the second round of the 1967 amateur draft, Blue made his big league debut with Oakland on July 20, 1969, about a week shy of his 20th birthday. He made four starts and 12 relief appearances, then spent most of 1970 at Triple-A Iowa. Called up when rosters expanded, he pitched a one-hit shutout at Kansas City in his second start. In his fourth start, Blue pitched a no-hitter against Minnesota on Sept. 21, at 21 years, 55 days that made him the youngest pitcher to throw a no-hitter since the live ball era started in 1920.

Blue was voted the 1971 American League Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player after going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA and 301 strikeouts with 24 complete games, eight of them shutouts. He was 22 at when he won MVP, the youngest to win the award. He remains among just 11 pitchers to win MVP and Cy Young in the same year.

Success with the Oakland Athletics

A six-time All-Star and three-time 20-game winner, Blue helped pitch the Swingin’ A’s, as Charley Finley’s colorful, mustachioed team was known, to consecutive World Series titles from 1972-74. Since then, only the 1998-2000 New York Yankees have accomplished the feat. From 1973-76, he went 77-48 but his career World Series record was 0-3.

Drug Problems and Career Struggles

Blue’s career was derailed by drug problems. He was traded to the Giants the following March in a deal that brought Oakland seven players, including outfielder Gary Thomasson and catcher Gary Alexander. Blue was dealt to the Royals in March 1982 and released in August 1983. He was ordered that December to serve three months in federal prison and fined $5,000 for misdemeanor possession of approximately a tenth of an ounce of cocaine. Blue was sentenced to one year in prison but U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Milton Sullivant suspended the majority of the term.

After sitting out 1983 and 1984, Blue returned to baseball with the Giants for two seasons. Blue was among the players ordered by baseball Commissioner Peter Ueberroth in 1985 to be subject to random drug testing for the rest of their careers. After his 2005 arrest in Arizona on suspicion of DUI for the third time in less than six years, Blue was sentenced to six months in jail after failing to complete his probation. But he was told he could avoid incarceration by spending time in a residential alcohol treatment program.

Legacy

Blue finished 209-161 with a 3.27 ERA, 2,175 strikeouts, 143 complete games and 37 shutouts over 17 seasons with Oakland (1969-77), San Francisco (1978-81, 85-86) and Kansas City (1982-83). He appeared on the Hall of Fame ballot four times, receiving his most support at 8.7% in 1993, far short of the 75% needed.

“That Hall of Fame thing, that’s something that I can honestly, openly say I wish I was a Hall of Famer,” he told The Washington Post in 2021. “And I know for a fact this drug thing impeded my road to the Hall of Fame – so far.”

Blue’s achievements on the field and his struggles off the field have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball. He will always be remembered as a franchise legend and a friend to many in the baseball community.

News Source : The Associated Press,Ronald Blum

Source Link :Vida Blue, Oakland pitcher, dies at 73/