Dead – Death – Obituary News : OAU Student Commits Suicide in Nigeria

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Obafemi Awolowo University Student Allegedly Commits Suicide

The Tragic Incident

Salako Treasure, a 100-level female student at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife, Osun State, has reportedly taken sniper fire and killed herself. Her lifeless body was found in an uncompleted building in the Lagere area after she went missing. The young lady was found dead with a bottle of sniper by her side, which is believed to have been the cause of her death.

University Management Confirms the Tragedy

The university management confirmed the death and expressed their displeasure over the alleged suicide by the student. Abiodun Olanrewaju, the Public Relations Officer of OAU, expressed his sadness over the unfortunate incident. He stated that the university administration, led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Simeon Bamire, was concerned about the death of a promising young lady.

Appeal for Help

Mr. Olanrewaju appealed to Nigerians to be their “brother’s keeper” and to help those around them who may be suffering from depression or other psycho-emotional conditions. He urged people to seek help before resorting to such drastic measures. He also pointed out that the university was not happy to lose such a promising young lady under such circumstances.

The Need for Mental Health Awareness

This tragic incident highlights the need for mental health awareness in our society. It is essential to recognize the signs of depression and other mental health issues and seek help when necessary. Mental health should not be stigmatized, and people should feel comfortable seeking help without fear of judgment.

Conclusion

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Salako Treasure. Her death is a loss to the entire community, and we must all work together to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future. Let’s educate ourselves about mental health and strive to create a more supportive and empathetic society.

Suicide among OAU students Mental health issues among Nigerian students Causes and prevention of suicide among young adults Impact of academic pressure on student mental health Importance of mental health support for university students

News Source : The Sun Nigeria

Source Link :100-level OAU student commits suicide – The Sun Nigeria/