Dead – Death – Obituary News : OAU Student Commits Suicide Over Salako Treasure

An Investigation Commences into the Suicide of Obafemi Awolowo University Student

The state police department of Osun has confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the suicide death of a student in an attempt to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic event. The student in question was an undergraduate at Obafemi Awolowo University, located in lIe-Ife, Osun State. The deceased, identified as Treasure Salako, was found dead in an uncompleted building around the Akarabata community in the Ife-Ife area. A bottle of insecticide was found in her bag, leading authorities to initially suspect that Salako had taken her own life.

However, upon further investigation, authorities believe that there may be foul play involved in Salako’s death. The former executive member of the students’ union who visited the scene on Wednesday suggested that there were indications that Salako was struggling with mental illness and had attempted suicide on several occasions prior to her death. The anonymous member of the Students’ Union also noted that they had read Salako’s diary, which revealed that she was experiencing significant family issues and was deeply depressed.

Salako’s death has sent shockwaves through the Obafemi Awolowo University community, with many expressing their condolences and calling for greater awareness and support for mental health issues among students. Suicide is a growing concern in Nigeria, and it is essential that the government, educational institutions, and society as a whole work together to address this issue and provide support to those in need.

The investigation into Salako’s death is ongoing, and authorities have urged anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding the event to come forward. It is essential that the truth is uncovered and that justice is served, not only for Salako and her family but for all those who have been affected by suicide and mental illness.

In conclusion, the tragic death of Treasure Salako has brought mental health issues among Nigerian students to the forefront once again. It is essential that educational institutions, the government, and society as a whole work together to provide support and resources to those struggling with mental health issues and to address the root causes of suicide. As the investigation into Salako’s death continues, we must remember that every life is precious, and it is our responsibility to ensure that we do everything we can to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

News Source : Amzad Khan

Source Link :What Happened To Salako Treasure? 100-level OAU Student Commits Suicide/