Dead – Death – Obituary News : OAU student suicide: Tragic incident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of OAU Student

A promising young student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Treasure Salako has been found dead in an uncompleted building in the Lagere area of Ile-Ife. The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. According to reports, a bottle of sniper, an insecticide, was found near her lifeless body, suggesting that she may have committed suicide.

Police Probe Commences

The Osun Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation had commenced into the cause of her death. The police have evacuated her body and deposited it at the morgue of the OAUTH Complex, Ile-Ife. While the public is insinuating suicide due to the proximity of the insecticide bottle to her body, the police have promised to probe all possibilities to determine the actual cause of her death.

University Reacts to Tragic Event

While confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of OAU, Abiodun Olanrewaju, expressed sadness over the loss of such a promising young lady. He condoled the family of the deceased and appealed to Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers. Olanrewaju also urged people who are suffering from depression to seek help instead of taking their lives.

The university is pained that a student of such a tender age could resolve to take her own life. The institution under the administration of Vice-chancellor Professor Simeon Bamire sympathizes with itself, especially the parents who lost this young bright lady.

Suicide and Mental Health in Nigeria

Salako’s tragic death highlights the need for more awareness and conversation about mental health and suicide in Nigeria. Depression is a common occurrence in the country, and many people suffer in silence without seeking help. It is crucial to recognize the signs of depression and seek assistance from mental health professionals.

Furthermore, the government needs to invest more in mental health facilities and services to support people struggling with depression and other mental health conditions. Suicide is preventable, but it requires the collective effort of society to create a safe and supportive environment for people dealing with mental health challenges.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Treasure Salako is a wake-up call for Nigerians to pay more attention to mental health issues and suicide prevention. Her death is a loss not only to her family and friends but also to the entire country. We must work together to create a society that supports and cares for people dealing with mental health challenges.

Mental health in Nigerian universities Campus suicide prevention strategies Academic stress and student mental health Counseling services for university students Support systems for vulnerable students in OAU

News Source : Damilare Famuyiwa

Source Link :100-level student commits suicide in OAU/