Dead – Death – Obituary News : OAU Student’s Suicide Linked to Salako Treasure

Mystery of Salako Treasure: 100-Level OAU Student Commits Suicide

Since the tragic story of the mysterious death of a 100-level student at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife, Osun State broke out, the death of a young man identified as Salako Treasure has taken the world by surprise and left many questions unanswered.

The unfortunate incident, which occurred on the 23rd of April 2021, has sparked renewed conversations about depression and suicide in Nigeria. It was reported that Salako committed suicide by hanging himself in the hostel room and was discovered by his roommates in an unconscious condition.

What happened to Salako Treasure? What brought him to a point of depression and self-harm? Did he reach out for help in his times of need and not get it? These are some of unanswered questions before us that need to be explored in order to effectively tackle mental health issues in Nigeria and avoid such scenarios in the future.

There has been no official statement regarding the circumstances that led to the tragedy or what drove him to suicide. However, from friends and relatives of the deceased, it was gathered that the young man had a bright career and a promising future ahead of him. He enjoyed a close relationship with his family and had numerous friends.

In all, there seem to be no concrete reasons that led to his death, hence the name “Salako Treasure” – a reminder of the life lost of a young man who might have made great impact in the society if only he was given the opportunity.

In a bid to prevent such tragedies in the future, it is pertinent to create more awareness and increase mental health services. This can be done through increased access to psychological counseling and helplines. It is also important for us to have a better understanding of the signs and symptoms to watch out for and how to properly intervene if someone is believed to be living with depression or seeking out suicide.

It is sad to see a life lost so early due to a mental health issue. Salako Treasure taught us an important lesson: we must remain vigilant and intervene as soon as we identify signs of depression in anyone around us.

Oluwasola Akitooye: Another Tragic Loss

It is with deep sorrow that the Obafemi Awolowo University community mourns the recent passing of Oluwasola Akitooye, a 100 level student of Science Education.

Oluwasola committed suicide on Saturday, 13th February by jumping from the fifth floor of her hostel in the university. She reportedly left a note in her room telling her roommate she could find her outside her window.

This tragic news is especially heartbreaking to her friends for who Oluwasola was known as “Salako”, a nickname she earned for her bubbly and lively spirit. Salako was actively involved in various societies and organisations, and her kind voice was a staple of the university choir. On her social media, she always provided helpful advice and encouraged others in their strive for excellence.

The OAU community has been left in shock with many questions about this tragedy. Questions have been raised about the motivations leading up to the fateful moment. Aside from the widely speculated assertion that it was as a result of academic challenges, there were also suggestions of romantic issues.

The painful truth is that the beloved Salako has been taken from us too soon. However, her legacy will remain in our hearts as we remember the laughter she gave us. We now look towards each other for love and support and extend condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.

Our hopes are that Salako’s tragic story will serve as a stark reminder that our lives are fragile and it is important to look out for each other.

