Dead – Death – Obituary News : Obituaries for Beloved Hyndburn Locals (60 characters)

Tributes to Loved Ones Recently Passed Away in Hyndburn

Announcing the death of a family member has been a time-honoured tradition for family and loved ones. We have gathered the messages posted this week in one place.

To see the full list of death notices, in memoriams, and birthday memoriams, then please visit the Accrington section in Funeral Notices online. You can search by names, date range, and filter by time or alphabetically.

Here is a list of those who have appeared over the last week. Our thoughts go out to all friends, family and loved ones. You can leave your tributes in the comments below.

Jacqueline Lesley Tregartha (nee Pilkington)

Sadly Jackie passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Royal Blackburn Hospital, aged 68 years on May 13.

She was the beloved wife of Peter and mother to Melanie, Carmen and Andrew, grandmother to Courtney, Lewis, Caitlin, Hendrix, Kieran and Kristen, great-grandmother to Edison and the bump on the way.

Jackie was born in Plymouth and moved to Accrington with her parents Olive and John when she was two-years-old. She had nine brothers and one sister.

Jackie married Peter in August 1973, Peter was in the Army so Jackie lived in Germany for 10 years, Hong Kong for two years and Northern Ireland for two and a half years, seeing a good bit of the world. She loved holidays and spent a lot of time in Greece (Rhodes, Crete, Zante and Corfu), also Portugal, The Norfolk Broads and Ayr in Scotland.

Her pastimes/interests were her children, playing Bingo with her sister Elaine and she was partial to the odd tipple of Bacardi and Coke.

She loved going for meals with friends and work colleagues.

Jackie was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She will be sadly missed.

Thank you for all the happy memories, they will live on with us forever.

Jackie’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, May 30 at Accrington Crematorium at 11am.

Family flowers only please, but donations may be made to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Hyndburn Funeral Services, Queens Road, Accrington.

All further enquiries tel 01254 233133.

Patricia (Pat) Norris (Nee Hindle)

Patricia Norris of Duke Street, Oswaldtwistle, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, May 13, aged 84 years.

During her life Pat was a hard worker and for 20 years worked for Wills Fabrics in Oswaldtwistle up until taking early retirement.

In her spare time and during her retirement she enjoyed going out and socialising with her late husband Roy, as well as going on holidays to France to visit her family. Back at home she liked reading and watching TV.

A dearly loved wife of the late Roy, a much loved mum of Paul and Ann, a dear mother-in-law of Andre, a treasured grandma of Nathalie, Mark, Philip and the late Lewis, also a loving great grandma of Leo, Maël, Lyam, Aaron, Ilan and Mathilde.

Her funeral service will be held at 12.30pm on Wednesday, May 31, at Immanuel Parish Church, New Lane, Oswaldtwistle, prior to committal at Accrington Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Pat are being gratefully received for Cancer Research UK, further enquires please to Barton & Hallworth Funeral Service, The Old Foxhill, 136-8 Union Road, Oswaldtwistle. BB5 3DR. Tel: 01254 390542.

Bryan Stirzaker

Bryan Stirzaker passed away peacefully on Friday, May 5.

He was the much-loved son of the late Edith and Thomas, a dear brother to the late Jack, loving husband of the late Edna, brother-in-law of Marie.

Loving partner to Joan and her family Ann and David. Uncle to Valerie, the late Michael and Jackie and their partners Raymond and Bart.

A great uncle to Bronwyn, John, Claire, Maxine and Lauren. He will be sadly missed by us all. Family flowers only, donations to The British Heart Foundation.

The funeral will take place on Friday, June 9 at Accrington Crematorium at 1.40pm followed by committal at Dill Hall Cemetery at 2.30pm.

Funeral Directors: Wolstenholme Funeral Directors, Willows Lane, Accrington BB5 0RT 01254 232604.

Robert Carlton

Robert Carlton, 77, of John Street, Oswaldtwistle passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 18 in Turfcote Nursing Home, Helmshore.

The beloved husband of the late Miriam Carlton, and father to Emma and Nicholas, grandad to Josh and Jordan, brother to Janice, Angela and Carol, stepdad to Andrian, Roma and Gina and father-in-law to Carmen and Paul, uncle to many nieces and nephews. Robert hailed from Paisley, Glasgow and moved to Oswaldtwistle as a young man, where he fell deeply in love with Miriam.

Robert worked for many years at Shopfitters on Rhyddings Street and moved on to work at McMurray’s Haulage as a driver until he retired.

He was a fanatical supporter of Celtic FC, collecting most of Celtic’s football programmes, spanning back many decades and a huge fan of football in general.

He was considered a gentleman to everyone who met him, and always had a smile on his face and a positive outlook on life. A thoughtful man who would do anything for his family and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service will be held at Accrington Crematorium at 11.40am on Thursday, June 1.

All welcome, please make any charitable donations to the Alzheimer’s Society, as family flowers only. All further enquiries Hyndburn Funeral Services, Queens Road, Accrington, tel 01254 233133.

