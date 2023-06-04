Dead – Death – Obituary News : Odisha Rail Tragedy: Signal Fault May Be to Blame, Death Toll at 275

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction

The Indian Railways, the fourth largest railway network in the world, has been an integral part of India’s economic and social development. It carries millions of passengers and tonnes of freight every day, connecting people, places, and industries across the country. However, safety remains a critical concern for the railways, given the scale and complexity of its operations. In recent times, the railways have witnessed some tragic accidents that have raised questions about its safety protocols and infrastructure. The latest incident, the derailment of the Kurla Express in Maharashtra, has once again brought the issue of railway safety to the forefront.

The Probable Cause of the Derailment

India’s Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has suggested that a signal fault, specifically a “change in electronic interlocking,” is the likely cause of the derailment. Electronic interlocking is a safety mechanism that ensures that tracks are aligned correctly, and trains are directed to the right path. The system uses electronic signals to control the movement of trains and prevent collisions. A change in the electronic interlocking system can result in a mismatch between the signal and the track alignment, leading to derailment or collision.

The minister’s statement is based on preliminary investigations into the accident, and a final report is expected to be released soon. However, this is not the first time that a signal fault has been identified as the cause of a railway accident in India. In 2017, the Utkal Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh was also attributed to a signal failure.

The Need for a Comprehensive Safety Plan

The railways have implemented several safety measures in recent years, such as the introduction of modern coaches, the elimination of unmanned level crossings, and the installation of train protection and warning systems. However, accidents continue to occur, indicating the need for a more comprehensive safety plan.

One of the key areas that need attention is the maintenance and upgrade of infrastructure. The railways have a vast network of tracks, signals, bridges, and tunnels that require regular inspection and maintenance. However, due to limited resources and manpower, maintenance is often neglected or delayed, leading to infrastructure failures. The railways must invest in modern technology and equipment to ensure the timely and efficient maintenance of its infrastructure.

Another critical aspect is the training and skill development of railway staff. The railways employ thousands of workers, including engineers, technicians, drivers, and guards, who play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of trains and passengers. They must be trained to handle emergencies, operate modern equipment, and follow safety protocols. The railways must invest in regular training and skill development programs to keep its workforce updated on the latest safety practices.

Conclusion

The derailment of the Kurla Express is a grim reminder of the challenges that the Indian Railways face in ensuring the safety of its passengers and staff. While the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, the preliminary findings suggest a signal fault. The railways must take immediate steps to address the issue and implement a comprehensive safety plan that covers all aspects of its operations. This includes the maintenance and upgrade of infrastructure, the training and skill development of staff, and the adoption of modern technology and equipment. Only then can the railways ensure the safe and efficient operation of its vast network and fulfill its crucial role in India’s development.

News Source : Nogoom Masrya

Source Link :Signal Fault Likely Cause Of Odisha Rail Disaster, Death Toll Revised To 275/