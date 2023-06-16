Dead – Death – Obituary News : Odisha Train Accident: Death Toll Reaches 290 as Bihar Resident Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Odisha Train Accident Death Count Reaches 290

The number of people who lost their lives due to the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha on June 2 has increased to 290, with the recent death of a boy from Bihar during treatment on June 16.

According to officials, 17-year-old Prakash Ram from Bihar, who was undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, passed away after his condition deteriorated. Prakash Ram was also traveling on the Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express on June 2, the day of the accident.

The hospital authorities revealed that Prakash Ram had suffered serious injuries to his head and legs besides internal injuries. He had undergone surgery in the surgical ward of the government hospital, and his left leg had been amputated below the knee. His condition had been critical since the accident.

The hospital superintendent, Sudhanshu Sekhar, stated that Prakash Ram had undergone a second surgery on his left knee three days before his death as he had developed an infection after a blood transfusion. He added that the patient had been stable on Thursday night and was talking and eating, but his condition suddenly deteriorated on Friday morning.

Prakash Ram is the second person to have died after being admitted to the hospital following the accident. On Tuesday, Bijay Paswan from Bihar had passed away at the same hospital.

Identification of Bodies Still Pending

The bodies of 81 victims, who are being preserved at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar, have not been identified yet. The families are waiting for the DNA test reports, and 78 families have submitted their samples for testing.

Railway Minister to Visit Balasore

According to reports, the Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, is likely to visit Balasore in Odisha on June 21, on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Apart from participating in a yoga program, the Railway Minister will also hold a meeting with the officials who were involved in the rescue and relief operations after the accident. He is also expected to meet with the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who worked tirelessly to save the lives of the injured passengers.

The Railway Minister is expected to thank the medical staff and other officials for their efforts and to review the ongoing relief work.

Conclusion

The tragic train accident in Odisha has claimed the lives of many innocent people, and the authorities are working tirelessly to provide support to the affected families. The government and the railway authorities must take necessary steps to ensure such accidents do not occur in the future, and the safety and security of the passengers must be given the utmost importance.

News Source : ABP Live

Source Link :Odisha Train Accident Death Count Rises To 290 After Resident Of Bihar Succumbed To Injuries/