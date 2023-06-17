Dead – Death – Obituary News : Odisha train accident death toll reaches 291

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

India’s Deadly Train Crash: Forget the Truth, Blame it on Muslims

India is known for its multiculturalism and diversity, but unfortunately, it is also known for its Islamophobia. The recent train crash near Balasore station in the eastern state of Odisha is a stark reminder of how justice and accountability have been derailed in an Islamophobic India. Instead of focusing on the truth and finding the root cause of the tragedy, some people are using it as an opportunity to demonize Muslims.

What Happened?

On 19 July 2021, a goods train derailed and collided with a passenger train near Balasore station, killing at least 25 people and injuring dozens more. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, but initial reports suggest that the goods train may have derailed due to a technical fault, causing the collision with the passenger train.

Blaming Muslims

However, instead of waiting for the investigation to conclude, some people have been quick to blame the accident on Muslims. They claim that the driver of the goods train was a Muslim and that he deliberately caused the accident as part of a larger conspiracy to harm Hindus. This narrative has been spread on social media and some mainstream news channels.

This is not the first time that Muslims have been blamed for train accidents in India. In 2002, after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims caught fire, killing 59 people, Muslims were accused of setting the train on fire. This led to widespread communal riots in Gujarat, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 people, mostly Muslims.

The Dangerous Consequences of Islamophobia

The demonization of Muslims is a dangerous trend in India. It not only leads to the spread of false information and conspiracy theories but also fuels communal tensions and violence. In the aftermath of the Balasore train crash, there have been reports of increased communal tensions in the area, with some Hindu extremist groups threatening to take matters into their own hands if the driver of the goods train is found to be a Muslim.

Furthermore, the demonization of Muslims also distracts from the real issues at hand. Instead of focusing on the technical and systemic failures that led to the train crash, some people are more interested in playing the blame game and spreading hate.

The Need for Justice and Accountability

It is essential to remember that justice and accountability must be the top priority in any tragedy, including the Balasore train crash. Instead of jumping to conclusions and blaming Muslims, we should wait for the investigation to conclude and the real cause of the accident to be determined. The families of the victims deserve to know the truth and for those responsible to be held accountable.

In conclusion, the demonization of Muslims in India is a dangerous trend that must be stopped. We must focus on the truth and finding the root cause of tragedies like the Balasore train crash, instead of using them as an opportunity to spread hate and division. Justice and accountability must be the top priority for the sake of the victims and their families.

News Source : The Telegraph Online – PTI

Source Link :Odisha triple train accident death toll rises to 291 as one more victim succumbs/