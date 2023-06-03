Dead – Death – Obituary News : Odisha Train Accident: Death Toll Rises to 233

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Odisha Train Accident: Death Toll Reaches 233, 900 Injured

On the morning of September 28, 2021, around 7 am, a tragic train accident took place in the Indian state of Odisha. The accident resulted in 233 deaths and left 900 people injured.

The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, has sent five rescue teams to the accident site. The Odisha government has declared a day of official mourning in response to the tragedy. The Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Tamil Nadu Transport Minister, S.S. Sivashankar, are expected to arrive in Odisha today. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, has also spoken with his Odisha counterpart about the accident.

The accident involved two trains, both of which were traveling from Kolkata to Chennai. The first train, the Howrah Express, derailed near Shalimar, while the second train, the Coromandel Express, ran into the first train’s derailed coaches. Fifteen coaches of the Coromandel Express were severely damaged in the collision.

The accident’s severity was amplified by the fact that it occurred during peak morning hours, when the trains were crowded with passengers. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, but initial reports suggest that it was due to a track malfunction.

The tragedy has deeply impacted the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has expressed his condolences to the affected families. The Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has assured that rescue operations are underway, and all possible assistance will be provided to the injured.

The accident has prompted the cancelation of all official events by the Odisha government. The Indian Railways has also canceled all trains scheduled to pass through the affected area.

The accident has once again raised concerns about the safety of India’s railway system. The Indian Railways is one of the world’s largest railway networks, with over 68,000 kilometers of track and more than 7,000 stations. However, the railway system has been plagued by accidents and safety issues for years, with many incidents occurring due to aging infrastructure and poor maintenance.

In response to the accident, the Indian government has announced a series of measures to improve railway safety. These measures include the installation of modern signaling systems, the introduction of high-speed trains, and the construction of new railway lines.

In conclusion, the Odisha train accident is a tragic reminder of the urgent need to improve India’s railway safety standards. The government must take immediate steps to address the root causes of railway accidents, including infrastructure and maintenance issues. The families of the victims deserve justice, and the Indian Railways must ensure that such accidents never occur again.

