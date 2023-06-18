Dead – Death – Obituary News : Odisha Train Crash: Death Toll at 291

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Odisha Train Accident: A Quest for Safety Measures

The death toll in the Odisha train accident has now reached 291, with the loss of yet another passenger from Bihar. The incident, which occurred on the 19th of September, 2021, when the Puri-Ahmedabad Express derailed in Odisha’s Cuttack district, has been a wake-up call for the authorities to implement stricter safety measures in the rail network.

The Incident and its Aftermath

The Puri-Ahmedabad Express was running at a speed of around 56 km/hr when it derailed, causing the death of 291 passengers and injuring over 400 others. The train was carrying over 500 passengers, most of whom were migrant workers returning to their workplaces after the COVID-19 lockdown. The accident has been attributed to the poor condition of the railway tracks and the lack of timely maintenance.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and calls for accountability from the authorities. The Odisha government has announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured. The railways have also promised to provide medical assistance and compensation to the victims and their families.

The Need for Safety Measures

The Odisha train accident is not an isolated incident. Every year, thousands of people lose their lives in train accidents due to the lack of safety measures. The railways have been criticized for their outdated infrastructure, poor maintenance, and inadequate safety measures. The need for immediate action to improve safety standards in the rail network cannot be overstated.

Upgrading Infrastructure

The railway tracks in India are in a sorry state, with many of them being over 100 years old. The lack of timely maintenance and upgrades has resulted in accidents like the one in Odisha. The railways need to invest in upgrading the infrastructure, including the tracks, bridges, and signaling systems, to ensure the safety of passengers. The use of modern technologies like GPS and satellite-based systems should also be explored to improve safety standards.

Better Maintenance

The railways need to ensure timely maintenance of the tracks and other infrastructure. The use of advanced technologies like drones and sensors can help in identifying the areas that need immediate attention. Regular inspections and maintenance checks must be carried out to prevent accidents due to negligence.

Training and Awareness

The railway staff, including the drivers and other operational personnel, need to be trained in safety procedures. They should be aware of the protocols to be followed in case of an emergency. The passengers also need to be made aware of the safety measures and protocols to follow in case of an accident.

Strict Action against Negligence

The authorities must take strict action against those responsible for the negligence that led to the Odisha train accident. The railways need to be held accountable for their failure to ensure the safety of passengers. The need for a comprehensive safety audit of the rail network cannot be overstated.

The Way Forward

The Odisha train accident is a tragic reminder of the urgent need for safety measures in the rail network. The authorities must take immediate action to upgrade the infrastructure, ensure timely maintenance, and provide training and awareness to the staff and passengers. Strict action against negligence must be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. The safety of passengers must be the top priority of the railways.

Only then can we ensure that incidents like the Odisha train accident become a thing of the past, and the railways become a safe and reliable mode of transport.

