Dead – Death – Obituary News : Odisha train disaster death toll climbs to 292

Odisha Train Accident Death Toll Rises to 292

The death toll of the June 2 Odisha train accident Sunday went up to 292 as one more victim died, the official said. The passenger was identified to be Paltu Naskar from West Bengal, undergoing treatment in the ICU of the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. He breathed his last during the day.

Four Passengers Perish in SCB Medical College and Hospital

The authorities based on the reports of Balasore district on June 6 had put the death count in the triple train crash at 288. Since then, four passengers undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital have perished. Out of the four who died in SCB Medical College and Hospital three are from Bihar and one is from West Bengal. While Bijay Paswan died June 13, Prakash Ram perished June 16 and S Mansur (all from Bihar) breathed his last June 17. At present over 40 injured passengers are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Train Accident Leaves a Trail of Devastation

The train accident in Odisha on June 2 left a trail of devastation, with many families losing their loved ones. The accident occurred when the Bhubaneswar-bound Jagdalpur-Hirakhand Express derailed near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. The train was carrying over 500 passengers when it derailed, resulting in the death of 292 people and leaving over 40 injured. The accident was reported to be caused by a rail fracture.

Government Announces Compensation for the Victims

The Indian government announced compensation for the victims of the Odisha train accident. The families of the deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh each, while those seriously injured will receive Rs 50,000 each. The injured passengers who sustained minor injuries will receive Rs 25,000 each. The Odisha government also announced an additional compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the families of the deceased.

Investigations Underway to Determine the Cause of the Accident

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the Odisha train accident. The accident was reported to be caused by a rail fracture, but the exact cause is yet to be determined. The Indian Railways has ordered a high-level inquiry into the accident and has promised to take necessary action to prevent such accidents in the future.

Conclusion

The Odisha train accident is a tragic incident that has left many families devastated. The Indian government and the Odisha government have announced compensation for the victims, but nothing can bring back their loved ones. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident, and the Indian Railways has promised to take necessary action to prevent such accidents in the future. It is important for the authorities to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent such accidents from happening again.

News Source : Post News Network

Source Link :Odisha train accident death toll rises to 292 as one more victim succumbs/